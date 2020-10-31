PHP Syntax Issue

#1 
<?php 
function my_autoload($class){
	include 'classes/'.$class.'.class.php';
}
spl_autoload_register('my_autoload');

$bike = new Bicycle;
$bike->brand = 'Trek';
echo $bike->brand;

I am getting bug here →

However, if I try to put the code here:

That doesn’t show any bug.

#2

Nobody knows what that means. What error do you get?

#3

Here

I have generally seen that pages do not load with that error when there is some syntax error →

#4

when I used this → ini_set(‘display_errors’, 1);

I was able to get to the error.

biycle.class.php was the culprit, but actually, it should have been: Bicycle.class.php

Capital Letter → B

#5

Why not use PHP error reporting functions instead of a third-party application?

I tried to find the bug by adding a empty Class and it worked fine?

<?php declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(E_ALL);
ini_set('display_errors', 'true');

#===========================
function my_autoload($class)
{
  include 'classes/'.$class.'.class.php';
}
spl_autoload_register('my_autoload');

$bike = new Bicycle;
$bike->brand = 'Trek';
echo $bike->brand;

I also incorrectly renamed the class and the following errors were thrown:

Warning: include(classes/Bicycle.class.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory in /var/www/AATEST/codeispoetry/bug/index-001.php on line 8

#6

OffTopic:
Is it a better coding notion to have class name’s letters capitalized:
ClassName → C and N, for example.