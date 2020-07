I am creating a PDF sales report and I need my PDF to show the report from the previous month.

I am already using this:

<?php date("F Y", strtotime("-1 months")); ?>

and it produces the result I need:

June 2020

However, since some months have 31 days, I’ve heard this code will not work since strtotime(); does not work for months with 31 days.

Is there an alternative way to code this properly or am I misunderstanding something?