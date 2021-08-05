PHP Subscribe Script not working

I am receiving a html 500 error when running this script - is there something I am missing?
<?php
if (isset($_POST["subscribeemail"]))
{
$emailaddress = $_POST["subscribeemail"];
$newsletterfile = $fopen("C:\mailinglist\newsletteremails.txt","a");
$fwrite($newsletterfile, "\r\n");
$fwrite($newsletterfile, $emailaddress);
$fclose($newsletterfile);
echo "<html><body><center><img src='subscribe.png' width='100px'><br><span style='color: #ff1d25;'>Thanks! Your newsletters will be sent to the following email address: $emailaddress<br><br>Redirecting...</span></center></body></html>";
header("Location: index.html");
};
?>