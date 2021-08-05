PHP Subscribe Script not working

PHP
#1

I am receiving a html 500 error when running this script - is there something I am missing?

<?php
if (isset($_POST["subscribeemail"])) 
{
$emailaddress = $_POST["subscribeemail"];
$newsletterfile = $fopen("C:\mailinglist\newsletteremails.txt","a");
$fwrite($newsletterfile, "\r\n");
$fwrite($newsletterfile, $emailaddress);
$fclose($newsletterfile);
echo "<html><body><center><img src='subscribe.png' width='100px'><br><span style='color: #ff1d25;'>Thanks! Your newsletters will be sent to the following email address: $emailaddress<br><br>Redirecting...</span></center></body></html>";
header("Location: index.html");
};
?>
#2

It’s hard to say without more context, but one obvious error is this:-

You can’t have any output to the browser before sending headers.

You don’t need the semi-colon after a closing bracket of a conditon.
Another issue, though it should not stop it running (at this stage), is the complete lack of any validation for the email address.

#3

What’s the reason for the dollar-symbol before the various fopen(), fwrite() and fclose() function calls? Is that something like the @ error-suppressor? I haven’t seen it before.

1 Like