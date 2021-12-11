Php submitting form help

I have created a file called name.html and in this file i created a form which submit my first name and last name to a php file called name.php and in this file also am trying to output the names entered in the form to screen but when i submit the form it print all my php code to the screen without getting the names …
here is the name.php code
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title><?= $t ?></title>
</head>
<body>
<?php
$name1 = $_GET['firstname'];
$name2 = $_GET['lastname'];
echo 'Welcome '. $name1. ' '. $name2. '!';
?>
</body>
</html>
here is the name.html code
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>first</title>
</head>
<body>
<form action="hellop.php" method="GET">
<p>
<label for="firstname">Firts Name: </label>
<input type="text" name="firtsname" id="firstname">
</p>
<p>
<label for="lastname">Last Name:</label>
<input type="text" name="lastname"id="lastname">
</p>
<input type="submit" value="SUBMIT">
</form>
</body>
</html>
Iam using XAMPP