Php submitting form help

I have created a file called name.html and in this file i created a form which submit my first name and last name to a php file called name.php and in this file also am trying to output the names entered in the form to screen but when i submit the form it print all my php code to the screen without getting the names …

here is the name.php code

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title><?= $t ?></title> </head> <body> <?php $name1 = $_GET['firstname']; $name2 = $_GET['lastname']; echo 'Welcome '. $name1. ' '. $name2. '!'; ?> </body> </html>

here is the name.html code

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>first</title> </head> <body> <form action="hellop.php" method="GET"> <p> <label for="firstname">Firts Name: </label> <input type="text" name="firtsname" id="firstname"> </p> <p> <label for="lastname">Last Name:</label> <input type="text" name="lastname"id="lastname"> </p> <input type="submit" value="SUBMIT"> </form> </body> </html>

Iam using XAMPP