Php submitting form help

PHP
#1

I have created a file called name.html and in this file i created a form which submit my first name and last name to a php file called name.php and in this file also am trying to output the names entered in the form to screen but when i submit the form it print all my php code to the screen without getting the names …
here is the name.php code

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title><?= $t ?></title>
</head>
<body>
    <?php

      $name1 = $_GET['firstname'];
      $name2 = $_GET['lastname'];

      echo 'Welcome  '. $name1. ' '. $name2. '!';
     ?>
    
</body>
</html>

here is the name.html code

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>first</title>
</head>
<body>
    <form action="hellop.php" method="GET">
        <p>
         <label for="firstname">Firts Name: </label>
         <input type="text" name="firtsname" id="firstname">
         </p>
         <p>
         <label for="lastname">Last Name:</label>
         <input type="text" name="lastname"id="lastname">
         </p>
         <input type="submit" value="SUBMIT">
    </form>
</body>
</html>

Iam using XAMPP

#2

Try these tow web-pages instead:

name.html.php

<?php declare(strict_types=1); // this file only
// follwoing two validation checks are hereditary    
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', 'true');

$t = 'Just Testing';    

?><!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title> <?= $t ?> </title>
</head>
<body>
    <h1> <?= $t ?> </h1>

    <form action="name.php" method="get">
        <p>
           <label for="firstname">First Name: 
            <input type="text" name="firstname" id="firstname" required>
           </label> 
         </p>

         <p>
           <label for="lastname"> Last Name: 
            <input type="text" name="lastname" id="lastname" required>
           </label>
         </p>
         <input type="submit" value="SUBMIT">
    </form>
</body>
</html>

### name.php 
<?php declare(strict_types=1);

$t = $t ?? '$t NOT SET ???';

$name1 	= $_GET['firstname']  ?? '$_GET["firstname"] NOT SET ???';
$name2  = $_GET['lastname'] 	?? '$_GET["lastname"]  NOT SET ???';


?><!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title><?= $t ?></title>
</head>
<body>
    <h1> <?= $t ?> </h1>

    <?php
      echo '
        <dl>
          <dt>  Welcome   </dt>
          <dd>' .$name1 .'</dd>
          <dd>' .$name2 .'</dd>
        </dl>
      ';

			echo '<pre> $_GET[] ==> '; 
				print_r($_GET); 
			echo '</pre';
     ?>
    
    <h3> 
      <a href="name.html.php"> Form </a>
  </h3>

</body>
</html>
#3
  1. You spelled firstname wrong
  2. You should be using the POST method
  3. Make sure you are calling the files from the server. Like localhost/filename.
    htm