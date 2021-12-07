PHP SQL - Issue with SQL statement that has empty field

Hello,

I have a user entries form that allows the user to upload 3 images (3 different field/upload buttons see pic.). With this there is a good change the user might not upload all 3 images which means there could
be a empty field or fields. this empty field or fields seems to be causing issues with the SQL statement.

Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in.
Error: SQLSTATE[23000]: Integrity constraint violation: 1048 Column ‘table1’ cannot be null
Unable to connect to table to add item

Is there a SQL statement something like an if statement I that i can use to ignore the empty field or fields within the sql statement?

Part of the sql statement. (the sql statement otherwise works)

	$stmt->bindValue(':dishOrder', $_POST['orderType'], PDO::PARAM_STR);
	$stmt->bindValue(':image1', $imageArray1['fileName']);
	$stmt->bindValue(':image2', $imageArray2['fileName']);
        $stmt->bindValue(':image3', $imageArray3['fileName']);

That error means that the field name table1 (which is NOT one of the fields you’re showing in the binding :shifty:) has a NOT NULL constraint on it.

The only way around it is to either a) remove the NOT NULL constraint from the database field or b) add a REQUIRED attribute to the appropriate fields in the form which will prevent the form from being submitted.

You need to normalize the database design and only store data that exists. There should not be a series of numbered columns in a table. Since there can be more than one image per main data item, there should be second table for the image data. You would insert the main row of data in the primary table, get the last insert id from that query, and use it when you insert a row for each related image in the image table. You would only insert row(s) in the image table for actual uploaded images.

If at least n (1, 2,…) image(s) are a requirement, after you have error checked and validated all the uploaded image data, you would test how many images were uploaded and setup a message for the user if not enough were chosen.

This would depend upon whether the user has a choice to upload up to 3 images, or if the must upload 3 images.

Though this observation may indicate a bigger problem.

Having said that, it’s hard to say without knowing the exact nature of the project, but I suspect the advice from @mabismad about database normalisation is the way forward.