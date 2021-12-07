PHP SQL - Issue with SQL statement that has empty field

Hello,
I have a user entries form that allows the user to upload 3 images (3 different field/upload buttons see pic.). With this there is a good change the user might not upload all 3 images which means there could
be a empty field or fields. this empty field or fields seems to be causing issues with the SQL statement.
Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in.
Error: SQLSTATE[23000]: Integrity constraint violation: 1048 Column ‘table1’ cannot be null
Unable to connect to table to add item
Is there a SQL statement something like an if statement I that i can use to ignore the empty field or fields within the sql statement?
Part of the sql statement. (the sql statement otherwise works)
$stmt->bindValue(':dishOrder', $_POST['orderType'], PDO::PARAM_STR);
$stmt->bindValue(':image1', $imageArray1['fileName']);
$stmt->bindValue(':image2', $imageArray2['fileName']);
$stmt->bindValue(':image3', $imageArray3['fileName']);