PHP SQL File Exchange Between Clients & Admin

Hi All

I’m struggling to wrap my head around how best to do this…

I’m trying to build a site where members can upload project files to the server and admin can download them on the other side modify them and then assign them to the relevant member and return the amended file. However i need to keep the files related to each member and for other members not to see eachothers files.

The bit i’m struggling to understand is how i would go about this. I have a table of members in my DB. but would i need to setup a separate table for the files?

How would i link this to the member?

Thanks in advance all.