Php setup..help please

Welcome to the forums @abdallahhidir83

The details you have provided are rather thin. You’ll need to provide more information if anyone is to be able to help you.

Which book are you using? (We could guess, but it’s never a good idea to guess ) In particular, which edition?

How far did you get in following the instructions?

What have you tried that didn’t work - and how did it not work?

What does “what and what” mean?