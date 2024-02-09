PHP Sessions Not Persisting Across Pages on My Website

I’ve been encountering a puzzling issue with my website’s PHP sessions, and I’m hoping someone here can lend me a hand in troubleshooting it.

Scenario:

I’ve developed a website using PHP for session management. However, I’ve noticed that the sessions are not persisting across pages as expected. When a user logs in, the session variables are set correctly, but as soon as they navigate to another page on the site, the session seems to be lost, and they’re redirected back to the login page.

Here’s a simplified version of my code structure:

// login.php session_start(); if(isset($_POST['username']) && isset($_POST['password'])) { // perform login authentication // if login is successful, set session variables $_SESSION['user_id'] = $user_id; $_SESSION['username'] = $username; header("Location: dashboard.php"); exit(); } // dashboard.php session_start(); if(!isset($_SESSION['user_id'])) { header("Location: login.php"); exit(); }

// Display dashboard content

In this setup, the user gets redirected back to the login page when accessing dashboard.php even after successful login.

What I’ve Tried:

Ensured session_start() is called at the beginning of every PHP script. Checked the server configuration to ensure sessions are enabled and properly configured. Verified that cookies are enabled in the browser. Cleared browser cache and cookies to rule out any caching issues.

Despite these efforts, I’m still unable to resolve the issue. Can anyone provide insights or suggestions on what might be causing the sessions to not persist across pages? Any help would be greatly appreciated!