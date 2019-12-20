PHP session login

No, the session information is passed back and forth by the browser and the server. If the browser shows up without a session key, the server will create a new session identifier and hand it to the browser for future communications.

You can test this yourself, by starting a session with one browser, and then using another browser application to visit the same site.

session_start() handles the negotiation and establishment of the session ID, which is what is used to identify which browser session the user belongs to.