Php session expires always when some image is not loaded on my site

I have session problem with expires,always session expires when i go to page where image is not showing or is delete from web site but exist img src code or path file to directory image?all other things is normal,but always session is destroyed when image on my site is not loaded?somebody help?
i think we’re going to need a bit more of an explanation than that… can you show us an example?
No i can’t show you but i can tell what is the problem.Problem exist when i go to page where that page contains images and that images are not loaded and when i click on some link anywhere,i don’t won’t to stay on that page,i click on next link for something and i got log off,session is expired?i don’t know why,but if on that page images are showing normal,all is ok.
Be sure
session_start(); is called before ANYTHING is rendered to the web and preferably one of the first lines of code. Any “error message” being sent to the page can interfere with session being started. Although you may have some
$_SESSION['key'] defined when a person logs in, this “session” can’t be read if session is not started on the page.
You may also want to plan for this missing image and have a default “No Image” png and write coding to check if the file exists, then show the file, else show a default image. Roughly like so.
$MyImage = (file_exists($MyImage) ? $MyImage : $DefaultImage);
I have it all done as you wrote but the problem is when the image is not displayed on the site, then it seems like the session is automatically lost