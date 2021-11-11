Php session expires always when some image is not loaded on my site

I have session problem with expires,always session expires when i go to page where image is not showing or is delete from web site but exist img src code or path file to directory image?all other things is normal,but always session is destroyed when image on my site is not loaded?somebody help?
i think we’re going to need a bit more of an explanation than that… can you show us an example?
No i can’t show you but i can tell what is the problem.Problem exist when i go to page where that page contains images and that images are not loaded and when i click on some link anywhere,i don’t won’t to stay on that page,i click on next link for something and i got log off,session is expired?i don’t know why,but if on that page images are showing normal,all is ok.