Php session expires always when some image is not loaded on my site

Well I did suggest you use a default image is the file doesn’t exist from my POST #5 so the page is not throwing errors to the browser. You did not upload a file or supply us your page code showing where you start the session, or how links are defined as you did say when I click a link there is a problem, or show use dynamic coding of how images are displayed. You only showed a hard coded line of code to show image.jpeg and so the question was put to you, DO you have an image.jpeg as a default image. If not then you are just hard coding errors to the page.

As you have given us nothing I assume you building content within a while loop.

Define your default image and check if the database defined image exists within this while loop and set an image variable to that image or the default. Note: I understand you have more display code but just show this part.

$DefaultImage = "DefaultImage.jpeg"; while($row = $result->fetch_assoc()){ $MyImage = (file_exists("imagefolder/".$row['image']) ? $row['image'] : $DefaultImage); echo '<br/><img src="imagefolder/'.$MyImage.'" alt="icon" height="250" width="200" />'; }

This should at least get rid of the “no image” error. That being said, this has nothing to do with destroying a session. If something is sent to the browser (like an error) before session_start(); is called then you can’t read any sessions. As mentioned many times this is most likely the problem. As an example:

<?php include 'header.php'; session_start();