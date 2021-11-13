Php session expires always when some image is not loaded on my site

Have you investigated why the images don’t load?
These images, is it links to images added by someone else?
If, I would check if your logout system, allow logout by GET (I.e. without the use of security token, etc.).
This was a common way to “wreck” havoc on forums almost 2 decades ago, you linked to the logout function, and the browser tried to load it as an image, and by that logged the user visiting the page out (assuming they were logged in of course).
The same can be done a lot more elaborately, where this only happens at random intervals and the rest of the time it actually shows an image.
those images exist to have been added by someone and to be system images but if they are not displayed then the session automatically disappears because the image has been deleted and displays the default icon of the deleted image,to me all users when logging in have a session, so the link does not show the password or nickname of the person
because they have been deleted, but even if they have been deleted, the session should not disappear suddenly if I click on a link on the site
Help please
A missing image isn’t going to cause the session to “disappear”. Without seeing your code, all we can do is guess.
But in my case,a missing image going to cause the session to “disappear”. ?i don’t know why
I checked but there is nothing there
session_start(); is called before anything its ok.
i didn’t put the code to have a default image if the image doesn’t show up, maybe that’s a problem
Sorry, but as @Gandalf said, it’s hard to imagine what might be causing this without seeing the code.
echo '<br/><img src="imagefolder/image.jpeg" alt="icon" height="250" width="200" />';
I put my code here,i hope you can see
For anyone to be able to help, you will need to post all of the code from the affected page.
Perhaps PHP error_reporting(0); is set which will prevent ALL errors from being reported.
Try adding these lines to the start of the file to TEMPORARILY force errors to be shown:
<?php DECLARE(STRICT_TYPES=1);
error_reporting(E_ALL);
ini_set('display_errors', 'TRUE'); // SHOW ERRORS ON THE SCREEN
ini_set('error_log', 'ERROR_LOG.php'); //
@touch('ERROR_LOG.php');
session_start();
I think that ERROR_LOG.ph will TEMPORARILY need the file permissions t be set to 0777
@Dj_daki: when you post code on the forums, you need to format it so it will display correctly.
You can highlight your code, then use the
</> button in the editor window, or you can place three backticks ``` (top left key on US/UK keyboards) on a line above your code, and three on a line below your code. I find this approach easier, but unfortunately some European and other keyboards don’t have that character.
(I edited your post above for you.)
The Point of showing code is to see where your problem might be with regards to session and how links or images might interfere with session. You posted a small
<img line, which I suppose might make us ask, “Do you have an image called
image.jpeg?” but it doesn’t really help us spot the problem you are describing.
I don’t have that image because I deleted it but it remained in the mysql database link to it, I don’t know how it makes a problem for the session?
It does not. There is nothing with this image or any other that is missing that can affect the sessions.
This has been stated multiple times above in the post, and if you want help you need to show your code. In the event you don’t, I expect you’re just trolling.