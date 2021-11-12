Php session expires always when some image is not loaded on my site

Dj_daki: Dj_daki: Problem exist when i go to page where that page contains images and that images are not loaded and when i click on some link anywhere,i don’t won’t to stay on that page,i click on next link for something and i got log off,session is expired?i don’t know why,but if on that page images are showing normal,all is ok.

These images, is it links to images added by someone else?

If, I would check if your logout system, allow logout by GET (I.e. without the use of security token, etc.).

This was a common way to “wreck” havoc on forums almost 2 decades ago, you linked to the logout function, and the browser tried to load it as an image, and by that logged the user visiting the page out (assuming they were logged in of course).

The same can be done a lot more elaborately, where this only happens at random intervals and the rest of the time it actually shows an image.