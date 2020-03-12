PHP Script to take a database backup

I was trying to learn how to make a Database backup through PHP scripting. I landed upon various articles, but this one was quite simple →
<?php
$dbhost = 'localhost:3036';
$dbuser = 'root';
$dbpass = 'rootpassword';
$conn = mysql_connect($dbhost, $dbuser, $dbpass);
if(! $conn ) {
die('Could not connect: ' . mysql_error());
}
$table_name = "employee";
$backup_file = "/tmp/employee.sql";
$sql = "SELECT * INTO OUTFILE '$backup_file' FROM $table_name";
mysql_select_db('test_db');
$retval = mysql_query( $sql, $conn );
if(! $retval ) {
die('Could not take data backup: ' . mysql_error());
}
echo "Backup data successfully\n";
mysql_close($conn);
?>
I am looking for a few amendments.
#1 The tables may vary in real-life situations. So I first want to Populate all tables and store it in a variable - I believe array will do the job and then take a full backup of MySQL.
Please guide me on how can I store all table details in an array first. Thanks.
P.S. End goal will be to try this on Wordpress DB.