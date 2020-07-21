PHP Script to take a database backup

<input type="checkbox" class="checkbox_table" name="table[]" value="<?php echo $table["Tables_in_swisskni_testpod"]; ?>" /> <?php echo $table["Tables_in_swisskni_testpod"]; ?>
the above PHP code is connected to this one →
if(isset($_POST['table'])){
$output = '';
echo ("<pre>");
print_r($_POST['table']);
echo ("</pre>");
foreach($_POST["table"] as $table) {
echo "$table <br>";
$show_table_query = "SHOW CREATE TABLE " . $table . "";
$statement = $connect->prepare($show_table_query);
$statement->execute();
$show_table_result = $statement->fetchAll();
foreach($show_table_result as $show_table_row)
{
echo ("<pre>");
print_r($show_table_result);
echo ("</pre>");
}
}
}
In fact, $_POST comes into the picture when the form is submitted.
``$_POST[‘table’]
what is it referring to among these:
type="checkbox"
class="checkbox_table"
name="table[]"
value="<?php echo $table["Tables_in_swisskni_testpod"]; ?>" />
I think this is the
name="", which is an array here?