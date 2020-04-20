PHP Script to take a database backup

Hi there,
Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[Tables_in_swisskni_testpod] => cars
[0] => cars
)
[1] => Array
(
[Tables_in_swisskni_testpod] => makes
[0] => makes
)
[2] => Array
(
[Tables_in_swisskni_testpod] => names
[0] => names
)
[3] => Array
(
[Tables_in_swisskni_testpod] => savings
[0] => savings
)
)
I am unable to understand this array. The live code is here:
http://html.trafficopedia.com/all/dbbackup/
This code is bringing it live here:
$get_all_table = "SHOW TABLES";
$statement = $connect->prepare($get_all_table);
$statement->execute();
$result = $statement->fetchAll();
echo ("<pre>");
print_r($result);
echo ("</pre>");