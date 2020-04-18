PHP Script to take a database backup

<input type="checkbox" class="checkbox_table" name="table[]" value="<?php echo $table["Tables_in_swisskni_testpod"]; ?>" /> <?php echo $table["Tables_in_swisskni_testpod"]; ?>

the above PHP code is connected to this one →

if(isset($_POST['table'])){ $output = ''; echo ("<pre>"); print_r($_POST['table']); echo ("</pre>"); foreach($_POST["table"] as $table) { echo "$table <br>"; $show_table_query = "SHOW CREATE TABLE " . $table . ""; $statement = $connect->prepare($show_table_query); $statement->execute(); $show_table_result = $statement->fetchAll(); foreach($show_table_result as $show_table_row) { echo ("<pre>"); print_r($show_table_result); echo ("</pre>"); } } }

In fact, $_POST comes into the picture when the form is submitted.

``$_POST[‘table’] what is it referring to among these:

type="checkbox" class="checkbox_table" name="table[]" value="<?php echo $table["Tables_in_swisskni_testpod"]; ?>" />