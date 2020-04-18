Take the quotes off of the outside of it, and you’ll see the word “Array” echoed as many times as you have entries checked.
PHP Script to take a database backup
Yes, so it is used just as a counter here?
echoing an array has no meaning.
“Tell me the name of that group of racehorses”
“The group doesnt have a name, the horses each have a name.”
That’s why your code foreach’s the array - to access each element in turn, and echo out that element.
sir,
This is delivering some meaning:
echo ("<pre>");
print_r($_POST['table']);
echo ("</pre>");
print_r is not echo.
print_r is a different function, which is designed to take and output an array in a predefined format.
Yes,
so the values are getting saved as array:
Array
(
[0] => cars
[1] => makes
[2] => names
[3] => savings
)
Fine. Yes. They are in an array.
print_r, for the record, could also be written as:
function print_r($array) {
echo "Array\n(";
foreach($array as $key => $value) {
echo "\n\t[".$key."] => ".$value;
}
echo ")";
}
I think that will throw error.
Well it would throw an error because you’d be trying to redefine a predefined function. But my point is that that is what print_r does, even though you cant see it. That is ‘the code’ for print_r. (It will have more than that, obviously, because it does things like check type etc. But at its root, that’s what it does.)
Hi there,
Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[Tables_in_swisskni_testpod] => cars
[0] => cars
)
[1] => Array
(
[Tables_in_swisskni_testpod] => makes
[0] => makes
)
[2] => Array
(
[Tables_in_swisskni_testpod] => names
[0] => names
)
[3] => Array
(
[Tables_in_swisskni_testpod] => savings
[0] => savings
)
)
I am unable to understand this array. The live code is here:
http://html.trafficopedia.com/all/dbbackup/
This code is bringing it live here:
$get_all_table = "SHOW TABLES";
$statement = $connect->prepare($get_all_table);
$statement->execute();
$result = $statement->fetchAll();
echo ("<pre>");
print_r($result);
echo ("</pre>");
You havent told fetchAll what kind of array you want back (numeric or associative), so it’s gone with its default - Both. The 0th column of your row is “table_in_swisskni_testpod”.
<input type="checkbox" class="checkbox_table" name="table[]" value="<?php echo $table["Tables_in_swisskni_testpod"]; ?>" /> <?php echo $table["Tables_in_swisskni_testpod"]; ?>
the above PHP code is connected to this one →
if(isset($_POST['table'])){
$output = '';
echo ("<pre>");
print_r($_POST['table']);
echo ("</pre>");
foreach($_POST["table"] as $table) {
echo "$table <br>";
$show_table_query = "SHOW CREATE TABLE " . $table . "";
$statement = $connect->prepare($show_table_query);
$statement->execute();
$show_table_result = $statement->fetchAll();
foreach($show_table_result as $show_table_row)
{
echo ("<pre>");
print_r($show_table_result);
echo ("</pre>");
}
}
}
In fact, $_POST comes into the picture when the form is submitted.
``$_POST[‘table’]
what is it referring to among these:
type="checkbox"
class="checkbox_table"
name="table[]"
value="<?php echo $table["Tables_in_swisskni_testpod"]; ?>" />
I think this is the
name="", which is an array here?
The keys for $_POST are filled by the
name attributes of your form fields.
[] does indicate that the form will send an array of data.
The values for $_POST are the value attribute of the form field, which for certain form fields (like a checkbox) have a default value, and for others (like a text input) is variable.
That means:
$_POST[0]
$_POST[1]
$_POST[2]
And so on ____
when you say The
*values* for $_POST you mean
$table is acting as that value?
Print_r is not working on
print_r($_POST['table']);
if(isset($_POST['table'])){
$output = '';
foreach($_POST["table"] as $table) {
echo ("<pre>");
print_r($_POST['table']);
echo ("</pre>");
$show_table_query = "SHOW CREATE TABLE " . $table . "";
$statement = $connect->prepare($show_table_query);
$statement->execute();
$show_table_result = $statement->fetchAll();
foreach($show_table_result as $show_table_row)
{
echo ("<pre>");
print_r($show_table_result);
echo ("</pre>");
}
}
}
What about
var_dump($_POST);
What does that show?
Letme try.
It gives nothing:
Really? If I check two of the checkboxes and submit the form, it gives me:
array(2) {
["table"]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
string(4) "cars"
[1]=>
string(5) "makes"
}
["submit"]=>
string(6) "Export"
}
and then describes some database tables.
Ok so if we use both:
echo ("<pre>");
print_r($_POST['table']);
var_dump($_POST);
echo ("</pre>");
It gives us:
Array
(
[0] => cars
[1] => makes
[2] => names
[3] => savings
)
array(2) {
["table"]=>
array(4) {
[0]=>
string(4) "cars"
[1]=>
string(5) "makes"
[2]=>
string(5) "names"
[3]=>
string(7) "savings"
}
["submit"]=>
string(6) "Export"
}
That means this is a whole array:
$_POST['table'] with entries:
Array
(
[0] => cars
[1] => makes
[2] => names
[3] => savings
)
This
var_dump($_POST); gives everything.
foreach($_POST["table"] as $table) {
}
In the above part If my understanding of the basic PHP is not wrong then $table act as a counter.
$_POST[“table”] have 4 items. that means $table stands as a placeholder variable to which values will be assigned from array as the loop will run 4 times(assuming all checkboxes are ticked otherwise number will be different based on 3 of checkboxes ticked).
$table can be anything such as $anything.
correct me if I am wrong part of my understanding.