PHP Script to take a database backup

#1

I was trying to learn how to make a Database backup through PHP scripting. I landed upon various articles, but this one was quite simple →

<?php
   $dbhost = 'localhost:3036';
   $dbuser = 'root';
   $dbpass = 'rootpassword';
   
   $conn = mysql_connect($dbhost, $dbuser, $dbpass);
   
   if(! $conn ) {
      die('Could not connect: ' . mysql_error());
   }
	
   $table_name = "employee";
   $backup_file  = "/tmp/employee.sql";
   $sql = "SELECT * INTO OUTFILE '$backup_file' FROM $table_name";
   
   mysql_select_db('test_db');
   $retval = mysql_query( $sql, $conn );
   
   if(! $retval ) {
      die('Could not take data backup: ' . mysql_error());
   }
   
   echo "Backup  data successfully\n";
   
   mysql_close($conn);
?>

I am looking for a few amendments.

#1 The tables may vary in real-life situations. So I first want to Populate all tables and store it in a variable - I believe array will do the job and then take a full backup of MySQL.

Please guide me on how can I store all table details in an array first. Thanks.

P.S. End goal will be to try this on Wordpress DB.

#2

Its in general a bad idea to use a PHP script to make backup from a database. At one point when the table reach a specific size, it will fail.

One thing you need to add at the top, is the command to make the script run until it is complete (or depending on the php settings, when the internal max time for these script run out).

set_time_limit(0);

For getting the tables of a database, you can use the INFORMATION_SCHEMA:

SELECT 
	TABLE_NAME 
FROM 
	INFORMATION_SCHEMA.TABLES 
WHERE 
	TABLE_TYPE='BASE TABLE' 
    AND TABLE_SCHEMA='[database name]'
#3

I was following a tutorial to accomplish this but through understanding each step and learning →

This is the foundation code


$dsn = 'mysql:host=localhost;dbname=swisskni_testpod';
$db = new PDO($dsn,'swisskni_testpod','somepassword');
$get_all_table = "SHOW TABLES";
$statement = $db->prepare($get_all_table);
$statement->execute();
$result = $statement->fetchAll();
echo ("<pre>");
print_r($result);
echo ("</pre>");

But here

if(isset($_POST['table']))

Is the table a keyword predefined in MYSQL?