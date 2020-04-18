PHP Script to take a database backup

I have one more confusion:
if(isset($_POST['table'])){
$output = '';
foreach($_POST["table"] as $table) {
echo "$table <br>";
}
}
since the array is generated based on user input of checkbox how can i generate it as echo?
The code you have there will echo out each value that has been sent.
I tried this:
echo '$_POST["table"]';
but it deosnt show an array?
if(isset($_POST['table'])){
$output = '';
foreach($_POST["table"] as $table) {
echo "$table <br>";
echo '$_POST["table"]';
}
}
Take the quotes off of the outside of it, and you’ll see the word “Array” echoed as many times as you have entries checked.
Yes, so it is used just as a counter here?
echoing an array has no meaning.
“Tell me the name of that group of racehorses”
“The group doesnt have a name, the horses each have a name.”
That’s why your code foreach’s the array - to access each element in turn, and echo out that element.
sir,
This is delivering some meaning:
echo ("<pre>");
print_r($_POST['table']);
echo ("</pre>");
print_r is not echo.
print_r is a different function, which is designed to take and output an array in a predefined format.
Yes,
so the values are getting saved as array:
Array
(
[0] => cars
[1] => makes
[2] => names
[3] => savings
)
Fine. Yes. They are in an array.
print_r, for the record, could also be written as:
function print_r($array) {
echo "Array\n(";
foreach($array as $key => $value) {
echo "\n\t[".$key."] => ".$value;
}
echo ")";
}
I think that will throw error.
Well it would throw an error because you’d be trying to redefine a predefined function. But my point is that that is what print_r does, even though you cant see it. That is ‘the code’ for print_r. (It will have more than that, obviously, because it does things like check type etc. But at its root, that’s what it does.)
Hi there,
Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[Tables_in_swisskni_testpod] => cars
[0] => cars
)
[1] => Array
(
[Tables_in_swisskni_testpod] => makes
[0] => makes
)
[2] => Array
(
[Tables_in_swisskni_testpod] => names
[0] => names
)
[3] => Array
(
[Tables_in_swisskni_testpod] => savings
[0] => savings
)
)
I am unable to understand this array. The live code is here:
http://html.trafficopedia.com/all/dbbackup/
This code is bringing it live here:
$get_all_table = "SHOW TABLES";
$statement = $connect->prepare($get_all_table);
$statement->execute();
$result = $statement->fetchAll();
echo ("<pre>");
print_r($result);
echo ("</pre>");
You havent told fetchAll what kind of array you want back (numeric or associative), so it’s gone with its default - Both. The 0th column of your row is “table_in_swisskni_testpod”.
<input type="checkbox" class="checkbox_table" name="table[]" value="<?php echo $table["Tables_in_swisskni_testpod"]; ?>" /> <?php echo $table["Tables_in_swisskni_testpod"]; ?>
the above PHP code is connected to this one →
if(isset($_POST['table'])){
$output = '';
echo ("<pre>");
print_r($_POST['table']);
echo ("</pre>");
foreach($_POST["table"] as $table) {
echo "$table <br>";
$show_table_query = "SHOW CREATE TABLE " . $table . "";
$statement = $connect->prepare($show_table_query);
$statement->execute();
$show_table_result = $statement->fetchAll();
foreach($show_table_result as $show_table_row)
{
echo ("<pre>");
print_r($show_table_result);
echo ("</pre>");
}
}
}
In fact, $_POST comes into the picture when the form is submitted.
``$_POST[‘table’]
what is it referring to among these:
type="checkbox"
class="checkbox_table"
name="table[]"
value="<?php echo $table["Tables_in_swisskni_testpod"]; ?>" />
I think this is the
name="", which is an array here?
The keys for $_POST are filled by the
name attributes of your form fields.
[] does indicate that the form will send an array of data.
The values for $_POST are the value attribute of the form field, which for certain form fields (like a checkbox) have a default value, and for others (like a text input) is variable.
That means:
$_POST[0]
$_POST[1]
$_POST[2]
And so on ____
when you say The
*values* for $_POST you mean
$table is acting as that value?
Print_r is not working on
print_r($_POST['table']);
if(isset($_POST['table'])){
$output = '';
foreach($_POST["table"] as $table) {
echo ("<pre>");
print_r($_POST['table']);
echo ("</pre>");
$show_table_query = "SHOW CREATE TABLE " . $table . "";
$statement = $connect->prepare($show_table_query);
$statement->execute();
$show_table_result = $statement->fetchAll();
foreach($show_table_result as $show_table_row)
{
echo ("<pre>");
print_r($show_table_result);
echo ("</pre>");
}
}
}
What about
var_dump($_POST);
What does that show?
Letme try.
It gives nothing: