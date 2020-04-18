PHP Script to take a database backup

Its in general a bad idea to use a PHP script to make backup from a database. At one point when the table reach a specific size, it will fail.

One thing you need to add at the top, is the command to make the script run until it is complete (or depending on the php settings, when the internal max time for these script run out).

set_time_limit(0);

For getting the tables of a database, you can use the INFORMATION_SCHEMA: