PHP Script SQL Error $1064 Problem

PHP
I have been trying to resolve this SQL error for longer than I care to admit.

Here is the PHP script:

<?php
$temperature = $_POST['temperature'];	// nwas $_GET[]
$humidity 	 = $_POST['humidity']; 		// nwas $_GET[]

$dbname = 'pabriles_example';
$dbuser = 'pabriles_admin';  
$dbpass = '###.###.###'; 
$dbhost = 'www.redristracards.com'; 

$connect = @mysqli_connect($dbhost,$dbuser,$dbpass,$dbname);

if ($connect->connect_error){

	die("Connection failed: $sql");	// my code ...
} else {
	echo "YES!!  We connnected!<br><br>";
}

$sql = "INSERT INTO iot_project(temperature, humidity) VALUES ('$temperature', '$humidity')";

if ($connect->query($sql) === TRUE) {
	echo "ADDED: ".$temperature.", ".$humidity;
	} else {
		echo "ERROR!!!: ".$sql."<br>".$conn->error;
	}
$connect->close(); 
?>

My serial monitor shows that I have indeed connected to the database as shown next:

serial-monitor-results
serial-monitor-results800×174 26.7 KB

And here is the SQL error message:

sql-#1064-erro
sql-#1064-erro800×291 48 KB

I have tried using various SQL syntax checkers and each regurgitate the same exact message which is no help. I have tweaked the ‘INSERT INTO …’ sql code line several ways and nothing helps. This leads me to believe that the real error has nothing to do with this line. I am going to delete the db table and re-install it and see if that helps. I have no idea what else to try.

ANY HELP will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you!