PHP Script SQL Error $1064 Problem

I have been trying to resolve this SQL error for longer than I care to admit.
Here is the PHP script:
<?php
$temperature = $_POST['temperature']; // nwas $_GET[]
$humidity = $_POST['humidity']; // nwas $_GET[]
$dbname = 'pabriles_example';
$dbuser = 'pabriles_admin';
$dbpass = '###.###.###';
$dbhost = 'www.redristracards.com';
$connect = @mysqli_connect($dbhost,$dbuser,$dbpass,$dbname);
if ($connect->connect_error){
die("Connection failed: $sql"); // my code ...
} else {
echo "YES!! We connnected!<br><br>";
}
$sql = "INSERT INTO iot_project(temperature, humidity) VALUES ('$temperature', '$humidity')";
if ($connect->query($sql) === TRUE) {
echo "ADDED: ".$temperature.", ".$humidity;
} else {
echo "ERROR!!!: ".$sql."<br>".$conn->error;
}
$connect->close();
?>
My serial monitor shows that I have indeed connected to the database as shown next:
And here is the SQL error message:
I have tried using various SQL syntax checkers and each regurgitate the same exact message which is no help. I have tweaked the ‘INSERT INTO …’ sql code line several ways and nothing helps. This leads me to believe that the real error has nothing to do with this line. I am going to delete the db table and re-install it and see if that helps. I have no idea what else to try.
ANY HELP will be greatly appreciated.
Thank you!