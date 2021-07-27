PHP Script SQL Error $1064 Problem

I have been trying to resolve this SQL error for longer than I care to admit.

Here is the PHP script:

<?php $temperature = $_POST['temperature']; // nwas $_GET[] $humidity = $_POST['humidity']; // nwas $_GET[] $dbname = 'pabriles_example'; $dbuser = 'pabriles_admin'; $dbpass = '###.###.###'; $dbhost = 'www.redristracards.com'; $connect = @mysqli_connect($dbhost,$dbuser,$dbpass,$dbname); if ($connect->connect_error){ die("Connection failed: $sql"); // my code ... } else { echo "YES!! We connnected!<br><br>"; } $sql = "INSERT INTO iot_project(temperature, humidity) VALUES ('$temperature', '$humidity')"; if ($connect->query($sql) === TRUE) { echo "ADDED: ".$temperature.", ".$humidity; } else { echo "ERROR!!!: ".$sql."<br>".$conn->error; } $connect->close(); ?>

My serial monitor shows that I have indeed connected to the database as shown next:



And here is the SQL error message:



I have tried using various SQL syntax checkers and each regurgitate the same exact message which is no help. I have tweaked the ‘INSERT INTO …’ sql code line several ways and nothing helps. This leads me to believe that the real error has nothing to do with this line. I am going to delete the db table and re-install it and see if that helps. I have no idea what else to try.

ANY HELP will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you!