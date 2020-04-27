PHP Radio Button and Submit Button Validation

I managed to get the messages to appear. But when I click the Submit button without checking any of the radio buttons, the message below appears above the “Please select an option.”

C:\WAMP64\WWW\QUIZ\RESULT.PHP:13:

ARRAY (SIZE=0)

EMPTY

And this appears when I only click one radio button and click Submit.

C:\WAMP64\WWW\QUIZ\RESULT.PHP:13:

ARRAY *(SIZE=1)

‘Q10’ => STRING ‘B’ (LENGTH=1)

“Please select an option for each question.”

I’ve provided my full HTML code for the quiz below.

HTML

<form action="Result.php" method="post" id="test"> <ol> <li> <h3>What does HTML stand for?</h3> <div> <input type="radio" name="q1" id="q1a" value="A" /> <label for="q1a">A) Home Tool Markup Learner </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q1" id="q1b" value="B" /> <label for="q1b">B) HyperText Markup Language</label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q1" id="q1c" value="C" /> <label for="q1c">C) Hypermedia Text Menu Links</label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q1" id="q1d" value="D" /> <label for="q1d">D) Hyperlinks and Text Markup Language</label> </div> </li> <li> <h3>How many level of headings are there in HTML?</h3> <div> <input type="radio" name="q2" id="q2a" value="A" /> <label for="q2a">A) 3</label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q2" id="q2b" value="B" /> <label for="q2b">B) 4</label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q2" id="q2c" value="C" /> <label for="q2c">C) 5</label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q2" id="q2d" value="D" /> <label for="q2d">D) 6</label> </div> </li> <li> <h3>What is the correct tag for inserting a line break?</h3> <div> <input type="radio" name="q3" id="q3a" value="A" /> <label for="q3a">A) lb </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q3" id="q3b" value="B" /> <label for="q3b">B) hr </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q3" id="q3c" value="C" /> <label for="q3c">C) br </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q3" id="q3d" value="D" /> <label for="q3d">D) sp </label> </div> </li> <li> <h3>When adding a RGB colour, the number are separated by?</h3> <div> <input type="radio" name="q4" id="q4a" value="A" /> <label for="q4a">A) Commas </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q4" id="q4b" value="B" /> <label for="q4b">B) Colons </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q4" id="q4c" value="C" /> <label for="q4c">C) Semi Colons </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q4" id="q4d" value="D" /> <label for="q4d">D) Spaces </label> </div> </li> <li> <h3>To create an order list, what tag is used?</h3> <div> <input type="radio" name="q5" id="q5a" value="A" /> <label for="q5a">A) il </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q5" id="q5b" value="B" /> <label for="q5b">B) ul </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q5" id="q5c" value="C" /> <label for="q5c">C) ol </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q5" id="q5d" value="D" /> <label for="q5d">D) tl </label> </div> </li> <li> <h3>Where does the 'base' tag appear?</h3> <div> <input type="radio" name="q6" id="q6a" value="A" /> <label for="q6a">A) Head </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q6" id="q6b" value="B" /> <label for="q6b">B) Title </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q6" id="q6c" value="C" /> <label for="q6c">C) Body </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q6" id="q6d" value="D" /> <label for="q6d">D) Form </label> </div> </li> <li> <h3>What is the latest HTML standard?</h3> <div> <input type="radio" name="q7" id="q7a" value="A" /> <label for="q7a">A) XML </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q7" id="q7b" value="B" /> <label for="q7b">B) XHTML </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q7" id="q7c" value="C" /> <label for="q7c">C) HTML 4.0 </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q7" id="q7d" value="D" /> <label for="q7d">D) HTML 5.0 </label> </div> </li> <li> <h3>Where is the Body tag usually placed after?</h3> <div> <input type="radio" name="q8" id="q8a" value="A" /> <label for="q8a">A) Title tag </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q8" id="q8b" value="B" /> <label for="q8b">B) Form tag </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q8" id="q8c" value="C" /> <label for="q8c">C) Head tag </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q8" id="q8d" value="D" /> <label for="q8d">D) HTML tag </label> </div> </li> <li> <h3>What tag is used to display an image?</h3> <div> <input type="radio" name="q9" id="q9a" value="A" /> <label for="q9a">A) picture </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q9" id="q9b" value="B" /> <label for="q9b">B) img </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q9" id="q9c" value="C" /> <label for="q9c">C) image </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q9" id="q9d" value="D" /> <label for="q9d">D) src </label> </div> </li> <li> <h3>What version of HTML does not require br to be closed with /?</h3> <div> <input type="radio" name="q10" id="q10a" value="A" /> <label for="q10a">A) HTML 2 </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q10" id="q10b" value="B" /> <label for="q10b">B) HTML 3 </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q10" id="q10c" value="C" /> <label for="q10c">C) HTML 4 </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q10" id="q10d" value="D" /> <label for="q10d">D) HTML 5 </label> </div> </li> </ol> <input type="submit" value="Submit" class="submitbtn" /> </form>

PHP