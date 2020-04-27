PHP Radio Button and Submit Button Validation

I managed to get the messages to appear. But when I click the Submit button without checking any of the radio buttons, the message below appears above the “Please select an option.”
C:\WAMP64\WWW\QUIZ\RESULT.PHP:13:
ARRAY (SIZE=0)
EMPTY
And this appears when I only click one radio button and click Submit.
C:\WAMP64\WWW\QUIZ\RESULT.PHP:13:
ARRAY *(SIZE=1)
‘Q10’ => STRING ‘B’ (LENGTH=1)
“Please select an option for each question.”
I’ve provided my full HTML code for the quiz below.
HTML
<form action="Result.php" method="post" id="test">
<ol>
<li>
<h3>What does HTML stand for?</h3>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q1" id="q1a" value="A" />
<label for="q1a">A) Home Tool Markup Learner </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q1" id="q1b" value="B" />
<label for="q1b">B) HyperText Markup Language</label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q1" id="q1c" value="C" />
<label for="q1c">C) Hypermedia Text Menu Links</label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q1" id="q1d" value="D" />
<label for="q1d">D) Hyperlinks and Text Markup Language</label>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<h3>How many level of headings are there in HTML?</h3>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q2" id="q2a" value="A" />
<label for="q2a">A) 3</label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q2" id="q2b" value="B" />
<label for="q2b">B) 4</label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q2" id="q2c" value="C" />
<label for="q2c">C) 5</label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q2" id="q2d" value="D" />
<label for="q2d">D) 6</label>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<h3>What is the correct tag for inserting a line break?</h3>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q3" id="q3a" value="A" />
<label for="q3a">A) lb </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q3" id="q3b" value="B" />
<label for="q3b">B) hr </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q3" id="q3c" value="C" />
<label for="q3c">C) br </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q3" id="q3d" value="D" />
<label for="q3d">D) sp </label>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<h3>When adding a RGB colour, the number are separated by?</h3>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q4" id="q4a" value="A" />
<label for="q4a">A) Commas </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q4" id="q4b" value="B" />
<label for="q4b">B) Colons </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q4" id="q4c" value="C" />
<label for="q4c">C) Semi Colons </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q4" id="q4d" value="D" />
<label for="q4d">D) Spaces </label>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<h3>To create an order list, what tag is used?</h3>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q5" id="q5a" value="A" />
<label for="q5a">A) il </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q5" id="q5b" value="B" />
<label for="q5b">B) ul </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q5" id="q5c" value="C" />
<label for="q5c">C) ol </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q5" id="q5d" value="D" />
<label for="q5d">D) tl </label>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<h3>Where does the 'base' tag appear?</h3>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q6" id="q6a" value="A" />
<label for="q6a">A) Head </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q6" id="q6b" value="B" />
<label for="q6b">B) Title </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q6" id="q6c" value="C" />
<label for="q6c">C) Body </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q6" id="q6d" value="D" />
<label for="q6d">D) Form </label>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<h3>What is the latest HTML standard?</h3>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q7" id="q7a" value="A" />
<label for="q7a">A) XML </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q7" id="q7b" value="B" />
<label for="q7b">B) XHTML </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q7" id="q7c" value="C" />
<label for="q7c">C) HTML 4.0 </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q7" id="q7d" value="D" />
<label for="q7d">D) HTML 5.0 </label>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<h3>Where is the Body tag usually placed after?</h3>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q8" id="q8a" value="A" />
<label for="q8a">A) Title tag </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q8" id="q8b" value="B" />
<label for="q8b">B) Form tag </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q8" id="q8c" value="C" />
<label for="q8c">C) Head tag </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q8" id="q8d" value="D" />
<label for="q8d">D) HTML tag </label>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<h3>What tag is used to display an image?</h3>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q9" id="q9a" value="A" />
<label for="q9a">A) picture </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q9" id="q9b" value="B" />
<label for="q9b">B) img </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q9" id="q9c" value="C" />
<label for="q9c">C) image </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q9" id="q9d" value="D" />
<label for="q9d">D) src </label>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<h3>What version of HTML does not require br to be closed with /?</h3>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q10" id="q10a" value="A" />
<label for="q10a">A) HTML 2 </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q10" id="q10b" value="B" />
<label for="q10b">B) HTML 3 </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q10" id="q10c" value="C" />
<label for="q10c">C) HTML 4 </label>
</div>
<div>
<input type="radio" name="q10" id="q10d" value="D" />
<label for="q10d">D) HTML 5 </label>
</div>
</li>
</ol>
<input type="submit" value="Submit" class="submitbtn" />
</form>
PHP
<?php
var_dump($_POST);
$questions = ['q1', 'q2', 'q3', 'q4', 'q5', 'q6', 'q7', 'q8', 'q9', 'q10'];
$answers = array_keys($_POST);
$given = array_intersect($questions, $answers);
if(empty($given)) die('Please select an option');
if(count($given) != count($questions)) die("Please select an option for each question");
$answer1 = $_POST['q1'];
$answer2 = $_POST['q2'];
$answer3 = $_POST['q3'];
$answer4 = $_POST['q4'];
$answer5 = $_POST['q5'];
$answer6 = $_POST['q6'];
$answer7 = $_POST['q7'];
$answer8 = $_POST['q8'];
$answer9 = $_POST['q9'];
$answer10 = $_POST['q10'];
$totalCorrect = 0;
if ($answer1 == "B") { $totalCorrect++; }
if ($answer2 == "D") { $totalCorrect++; }
if ($answer3 == "C") { $totalCorrect++; }
if ($answer4 == "A") { $totalCorrect++; }
if ($answer5 == "C") { $totalCorrect++; }
if ($answer6 == "A") { $totalCorrect++; }
if ($answer7 == "D") { $totalCorrect++; }
if ($answer8 == "C") { $totalCorrect++; }
if ($answer9 == "B") { $totalCorrect++; }
if ($answer10 == "D") { $totalCorrect++; }
echo "<div id='results'>$totalCorrect/10 Correct</div>";
?>