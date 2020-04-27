PHP Radio Button and Submit Button Validation

I’m making a PHP quiz, but I’m not sure how to write the validation for when the user clicks on the Submit button without checking any of the radio buttons, and for when the user doesn’t click a particular radio button. I only have little knowledge of PHP, so I’m still getting familiar with the language. I’ve provided my code below. I appreciate any help for future use.

HTML

<ol> <li> <h3>What does HTML stand for?</h3> <div> <input type="radio" name="q1" id="q1a" value="A" /> <label for="q1a">A) Home Tool Markup Learner </label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q1" id="q1b" value="B" /> <label for="q1b">B) HyperText Markup Language</label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q1" id="q1c" value="C" /> <label for="q1c">C) Hypermedia Text Menu Links</label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q1" id="q1d" value="D" /> <label for="q1d">D) Hyperlinks and Text Markup Language</label> </div> </li> <li> <h3>How many level of headings are there in HTML?</h3> <div> <input type="radio" name="q2" id="q2a" value="A" /> <label for="q2a">A) 3</label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q2" id="q2b" value="B" /> <label for="q2b">B) 4</label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q2" id="q2c" value="C" /> <label for="q2c">C) 5</label> </div> <div> <input type="radio" name="q2" id="q2d" value="D" /> <label for="q2d">D) 6</label> </div> </li> </li> </ol>

PHP