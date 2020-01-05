PHP QRCode Generator

#1

ZF only has a component for barcode. It doesn’t support QR generation. What is the best php lib I can use to create QR?

#2

QR Codes are standardized, so I don’t know how you’d measure ‘best’.

Find whatever one suits your needs.

#3

I meant better coded with as much features as possible. Can somone suggests some links for good QR php generators?

#4

Second result on google: https://github.com/chillerlan/php-qrcode

I didn’t do a thorough lookover, but at first glance it looks complete and it has tests, which is always a good thing for a library to have.

#5

Thanks but this one requires php 7.2 and mine is 7.1. Would you plz suggest another good?

#6

PHP 7.1 support ends pretty soon. I’m not going to go out of my way to help you keep using it.

#7

Here is an api.

http://goqr.me/api/

#8

