I am a great believer in keeping things simple, which I admit does mean my code is sometimes longer and less intuitive than others.

For me this is a simple matter of 4 strings.

1 - Take your first string $one = ‘abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz’

2 - use substr() to create 2 new strings based on the first string so $two = the end right hand character and $three = the left 25 characters

3 - then add the 2 strings together so $four = $two.$three

4 - set $one = $4 and loop

So basically a loop that runs 26 times, splitting the string in two parts consisting of 25 and 1 character, add them together and do it again