PHP Prevent Users from being deleted while logged in

I’m working on modifying my users list in one of my applications.

I have an Action column that is used for editing and deleting users. I’ve created a query where if an administrator is logged in, they cannot delete their own account.

However, I need to improve this functionality for other users where administrators cannot delete any user that is currently logged in whether they are an admin or an operator. I’ve read about using session_status() but I’m not sure how that works.

What is the best way to accomplish this?

My current code looks like this: