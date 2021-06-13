Php preg_match_all issue

I am having some difficulties in trying to write php regex expression using preg_match_all.

I’m trying to match the {php} and {/php} within the following example:

{php} some php code {/php} {php} some more php code block {/php}

I have managed to get as far as matching the {php} by using the following {\s*php\s*}(.*?)

and testing using this site: https://www.phpliveregex.com/#tab-preg-match-all

as soon as I try the following {\s*php\s*}(.*?){\s*/php\s*}

I don’t get any matches the only difference that I have done to the above is add the following at the end: {\s*/php\s*}

thank you for your help.