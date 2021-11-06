PHP: Pluck out variables inside echo

I have an array of Wordpress attachment IDs. I want to use wp_get_attachment_metadata() to get a few pieces of data for a slider.

The code below would make the most sense to me, but I’m breaking the site with it.

What’s the right way to pull out data from the array and echo it out?

$gallery_array is an array of image IDs

wp_get_attachment_metadata gets an array containing all of the images meta.

The part that’s causing problems is the

echo "... data-rsw=\"$img_meta['sizes']['medium']['width']\" ..."

part. I’m assuming there’s something wrong with my syntax, but I don’t know what.