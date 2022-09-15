Php pdo Updating a record

Hello ppl, I’m trying to make and update for the first time but I just can’t get this right. I get my variables from a json(userId, firstname, lastname, email) and I put them in my database, with two more tabs that are darktheme, and agreement and some default values.

I made a small profile on the site where you can see your data.

I’ve added two small checkboxes in that profile so you can change the color of the website, and and something to agree or not.

I just want to update the values of the checkboxes, So been watching some videos, reading and some copy pasting but I just can’t get it to work.

include_once 'connection.php'; if(isset($_POST['update'])) { $userId = $_POST['userId']; $useremail = $_POST['useremail']; $userfirstname = $_POST['userfirstname']; $userlastname = $_POST['userlastname']; if(empty($_POST['darktheme'])){ $darktheme = "unchecked"; } else { $darktheme = "checked"; } if(empty($_POST['agreement'])){ $agreement = "unchecked"; } else { $agreement = "checked"; } $query = "UPDATE users SET useremail=:useremail, userfirstname=:userfirstname, userlastname=:userlastname, darktheme=:darktheme, agreement=:agreement WHERE userId=:userId"; $query_run = $pdo->prepare($query); $query_exec = $query_run->execute(array(":useremail"=>$useremail, ":userfirstname"=>$userfirstname, ":userlastname"=>$userlastname, ":darktheme"=>$darktheme, ":agreement"=>$agreement, ":userId"=>$userId)); echo "Updated"; } else { echo "Error"; }

I added those “if()” under darktheme and agreement, thinking that later on when you go to your profile it will show the tilt on the checkbox or not, so you can change them or what ever.