PHP PDO Switch Database Record to Another Table

I have one more piece I need to add to my code for the next version to be ready.

At the moment, you can mark attendance and absence records using this code:

Attendance:

<?php

include('nav/head.php');

$msg = "";

// Prepare SQL Statement
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_id, member_email, 
member_phone, present, attend_state) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email, 
:member_phone, :present, :attend_state)");
$stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
$stmt->bindParam(':present', $present);
$stmt->bindParam(':attend_state', $attend_state);

// insert a row and add new record
if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) {
    try {
      $id = $_POST["member_id"];
      $ary = explode("-", $id);
      $member_id = $ary[0];
      $member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
      $member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
      $present = $_POST["present"];
      $attend_state = $_POST["attend_state"];
      $stmt->execute();
      header('Location: record_attn.php');
      exit();
    } catch(PDOException $e) {
      $msg = "This delegate has already been marked present";
    }
}

// insert a row and exit attendance screen
if(isset($_POST['btn_close'])) {
    try {
      $id = $_POST["member_id"];
      $ary = explode("-", $id);
      $member_id = $ary[0];
      $member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
      $member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
      $present = $_POST["present"];
      $attend_state = $_POST['attend_state'];
      $stmt->execute();
      header('Location: index.php');
      exit();
    } catch (PDOException $e) {
      $msg = "This delegate has already been marked present";
    }
}

// return to home screen
if(isset($_POST['btn_cancel'])) {
  header('Location: index.php');
}

// Populate Address Field


?>

Absence:

<?php

include('nav/head.php');

if($role_id != '1') {
	header('Location: error.php');
	exit();
}

$msg = "";

// Prepare SQL Statement
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO absence (member_id, member_email, 
member_phone, absence_desc) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email, 
:member_phone, :absence_desc)");
$stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
$stmt->bindParam(':absence_desc', $absence_desc);

// insert a row and add new record
if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) {
	try {
		$id = $_POST["member_id"];
  	$ary = explode("-", $id);
  	$member_id = $ary[0];
  	$member_email = $_POST['member_email'];
  	$member_phone = $_POST['member_phone'];
  	$absence_desc = $_POST["absence_desc"];
  	$stmt->execute();
  	header('Location: record_abs.php');
		exit();
	} catch (PDOException $e) {
		$msg = "This delegate has already filed an excused absence";
	}
}

// insert a row and exit attendance screen
if(isset($_POST['btn_close'])) {
		try {
  	$id = $_POST["member_id"];
  	$ary = explode("-", $id);
  	$member_id = $ary[0];
  	$member_email = $_POST['member_email'];
  	$member_phone = $_POST['member_phone'];
  	$absence_desc = $_POST["absence_desc"];
  	$stmt->execute();
  	header('Location: index.php');
		exit();
	} catch (PDOException $e) {
		$msg = "This delegate has already filed an excused absence";
	}
}

?>

I need to create a feature in this code where if I put someone in as absent and then they show up, that person should be converted to the attendance list. The absent record should be deleted and a new attendance record should be made.

If the person is marked present and then I try to enter an absent record for them, a warning should appear indicating the person is already in the attendance list.

The in-person takes precedence over the absentee request. What’s the best way to do it?

#2

I’m trying not to sound insulting, but ‘redesigning the database’ is the first thing that comes to mind.

Why is attendance/absence two different tables? Why do those tables contain email, phone numbers (fields that, unless I’m mistaken, belong to the members, and would already be referencable via the member_id?

#3

My thought on that last time it appeared was that perhaps there was a need to record those details at the time of the absence or attendance, in case they later change. I’m not sure what that need would be, but it was the only thing I could come up with to explain the duplication of data.

Unless the data tables support more than one event, then surely it’s just a case of deleting the rows for that member_id from the “absent” table using their member id, and inserting them into the “attendance” table? But as above, it does seem very strange to have separate tables for this. I’m also not sure what would be in the “present” column in your attendance table, but if that’s just a flag to say that the delegate is present, surely just the fact that they’re in the “attended” table would indicate that?

#4

Redesigning the database means rewriting the code and that would take a long time for me to get back to where I am now.

You would be correct on this. However, the email field is not in the members table therefore it cannot be referenced via member ID. The phone number can, but since it comes from another source, it is ideal to add the phone number here so that when new data is generated the following year, then the data would be up to date.

@droopsnoot is right when he says:

When the new data is imported the next year, the new data would be shown.

Yes, but there needs to be a place for the attendance and absence records to be shown. It’s ideal to include different tables that way the query would be less complicated.

At least this is how I look at it…

#5

This is exactly why I am always telling people to get the database right FIRST. It is the foundation of all the code you will ever write against it. If the DB is wrong, then all the code you ever write against it will be wrong as well.

You are falling for the Sunk Cost Fallacy.

Individuals commit the sunk cost fallacy when they continue a behavior or endeavor as a result of previously invested resources (time, money or effort) (Arkes & Blumer, 1985). This fallacy, which is related to loss aversion and status quo bias, can also be viewed as bias resulting from an ongoing commitment.

If you continue on your path without fixing the database you will continue to compound your problems ending up with increasing Technical Debt that will one day have to be paid at great expense of time, money and effort.

#6

So how then should I restructure the database?

#7

First step is to learn about “Database Normalization” then apply what you learned. It is not that complicated so you it wont take long to learn it. After you have applied what you learned, post the SQL dump of your new design and we will review it.

#8

So here is my current database:

image

Absence and attendance hold the records when someone is marked present or absent accordingly:

Absence:

image
image878×188 26.5 KB

Attendance:

image
image882×191 29.6 KB

Members holds the entire list of people regardless if they are present or absent.

Members:

image
image809×430 56 KB

A roles table is used to define the user type and the pages they can access:

Roles:
image

And finally, a users table holds the list of users who have access to run the program:

Users:

image
image841×247 31.3 KB

There are two SQL views I had to make since the member ID links back to the person’s name. One for attendance and the other absence:

Attendance View:

image

Absence View:

image

Just by looking at this, what needs to be normalized?

#9

I am more than happy to help, but it seems you have not taken any time to do what I already advised. When you learn Normalization you wont be asking this question.

#10

I’m just confused as to what form it is in. When I read this:

image

it appears that I am in 1NF because it follows those 4 rules. Am I on the right track or do I have the wrong understanding?

#11

See if this helps https://www.guru99.com/database-normalization.html

The first clue to a normalization problem is duplicate data. It is quite clear that you do have duplicate data. You should not. Start there.