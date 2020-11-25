PHP PDO Switch Database Record to Another Table

I have one more piece I need to add to my code for the next version to be ready.

At the moment, you can mark attendance and absence records using this code:

Attendance:

<?php include('nav/head.php'); $msg = ""; // Prepare SQL Statement $stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_id, member_email, member_phone, present, attend_state) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email, :member_phone, :present, :attend_state)"); $stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id); $stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email); $stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone); $stmt->bindParam(':present', $present); $stmt->bindParam(':attend_state', $attend_state); // insert a row and add new record if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) { try { $id = $_POST["member_id"]; $ary = explode("-", $id); $member_id = $ary[0]; $member_email = $_POST["member_email"]; $member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"]; $present = $_POST["present"]; $attend_state = $_POST["attend_state"]; $stmt->execute(); header('Location: record_attn.php'); exit(); } catch(PDOException $e) { $msg = "This delegate has already been marked present"; } } // insert a row and exit attendance screen if(isset($_POST['btn_close'])) { try { $id = $_POST["member_id"]; $ary = explode("-", $id); $member_id = $ary[0]; $member_email = $_POST["member_email"]; $member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"]; $present = $_POST["present"]; $attend_state = $_POST['attend_state']; $stmt->execute(); header('Location: index.php'); exit(); } catch (PDOException $e) { $msg = "This delegate has already been marked present"; } } // return to home screen if(isset($_POST['btn_cancel'])) { header('Location: index.php'); } // Populate Address Field ?>

Absence:

<?php include('nav/head.php'); if($role_id != '1') { header('Location: error.php'); exit(); } $msg = ""; // Prepare SQL Statement $stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO absence (member_id, member_email, member_phone, absence_desc) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email, :member_phone, :absence_desc)"); $stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id); $stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email); $stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone); $stmt->bindParam(':absence_desc', $absence_desc); // insert a row and add new record if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) { try { $id = $_POST["member_id"]; $ary = explode("-", $id); $member_id = $ary[0]; $member_email = $_POST['member_email']; $member_phone = $_POST['member_phone']; $absence_desc = $_POST["absence_desc"]; $stmt->execute(); header('Location: record_abs.php'); exit(); } catch (PDOException $e) { $msg = "This delegate has already filed an excused absence"; } } // insert a row and exit attendance screen if(isset($_POST['btn_close'])) { try { $id = $_POST["member_id"]; $ary = explode("-", $id); $member_id = $ary[0]; $member_email = $_POST['member_email']; $member_phone = $_POST['member_phone']; $absence_desc = $_POST["absence_desc"]; $stmt->execute(); header('Location: index.php'); exit(); } catch (PDOException $e) { $msg = "This delegate has already filed an excused absence"; } } ?>

I need to create a feature in this code where if I put someone in as absent and then they show up, that person should be converted to the attendance list. The absent record should be deleted and a new attendance record should be made.

If the person is marked present and then I try to enter an absent record for them, a warning should appear indicating the person is already in the attendance list.

The in-person takes precedence over the absentee request. What’s the best way to do it?