PHP PDO Switch Database Record to Another Table

PHP
#1

I have one more piece I need to add to my code for the next version to be ready.

At the moment, you can mark attendance and absence records using this code:

Attendance:

<?php

include('nav/head.php');

$msg = "";

// Prepare SQL Statement
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_id, member_email, 
member_phone, present, attend_state) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email, 
:member_phone, :present, :attend_state)");
$stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
$stmt->bindParam(':present', $present);
$stmt->bindParam(':attend_state', $attend_state);

// insert a row and add new record
if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) {
    try {
      $id = $_POST["member_id"];
      $ary = explode("-", $id);
      $member_id = $ary[0];
      $member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
      $member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
      $present = $_POST["present"];
      $attend_state = $_POST["attend_state"];
      $stmt->execute();
      header('Location: record_attn.php');
      exit();
    } catch(PDOException $e) {
      $msg = "This delegate has already been marked present";
    }
}

// insert a row and exit attendance screen
if(isset($_POST['btn_close'])) {
    try {
      $id = $_POST["member_id"];
      $ary = explode("-", $id);
      $member_id = $ary[0];
      $member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
      $member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
      $present = $_POST["present"];
      $attend_state = $_POST['attend_state'];
      $stmt->execute();
      header('Location: index.php');
      exit();
    } catch (PDOException $e) {
      $msg = "This delegate has already been marked present";
    }
}

// return to home screen
if(isset($_POST['btn_cancel'])) {
  header('Location: index.php');
}

// Populate Address Field


?>

Absence:

<?php

include('nav/head.php');

if($role_id != '1') {
	header('Location: error.php');
	exit();
}

$msg = "";

// Prepare SQL Statement
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO absence (member_id, member_email, 
member_phone, absence_desc) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email, 
:member_phone, :absence_desc)");
$stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
$stmt->bindParam(':absence_desc', $absence_desc);

// insert a row and add new record
if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) {
	try {
		$id = $_POST["member_id"];
  	$ary = explode("-", $id);
  	$member_id = $ary[0];
  	$member_email = $_POST['member_email'];
  	$member_phone = $_POST['member_phone'];
  	$absence_desc = $_POST["absence_desc"];
  	$stmt->execute();
  	header('Location: record_abs.php');
		exit();
	} catch (PDOException $e) {
		$msg = "This delegate has already filed an excused absence";
	}
}

// insert a row and exit attendance screen
if(isset($_POST['btn_close'])) {
		try {
  	$id = $_POST["member_id"];
  	$ary = explode("-", $id);
  	$member_id = $ary[0];
  	$member_email = $_POST['member_email'];
  	$member_phone = $_POST['member_phone'];
  	$absence_desc = $_POST["absence_desc"];
  	$stmt->execute();
  	header('Location: index.php');
		exit();
	} catch (PDOException $e) {
		$msg = "This delegate has already filed an excused absence";
	}
}

?>

I need to create a feature in this code where if I put someone in as absent and then they show up, that person should be converted to the attendance list. The absent record should be deleted and a new attendance record should be made.

If the person is marked present and then I try to enter an absent record for them, a warning should appear indicating the person is already in the attendance list.

The in-person takes precedence over the absentee request. What’s the best way to do it?

#2

I’m trying not to sound insulting, but ‘redesigning the database’ is the first thing that comes to mind.

Why is attendance/absence two different tables? Why do those tables contain email, phone numbers (fields that, unless I’m mistaken, belong to the members, and would already be referencable via the member_id?

2 Likes
#3

My thought on that last time it appeared was that perhaps there was a need to record those details at the time of the absence or attendance, in case they later change. I’m not sure what that need would be, but it was the only thing I could come up with to explain the duplication of data.

Unless the data tables support more than one event, then surely it’s just a case of deleting the rows for that member_id from the “absent” table using their member id, and inserting them into the “attendance” table? But as above, it does seem very strange to have separate tables for this. I’m also not sure what would be in the “present” column in your attendance table, but if that’s just a flag to say that the delegate is present, surely just the fact that they’re in the “attended” table would indicate that?