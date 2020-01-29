PHP PDO Reset User Password

I’m working on trying to build an attendance application using PHP, PDO and MySQL. I currently have a table called users that just shows a list of users that can log into the application. The table structure is shown below.

I have an action column that shows two links: One to edit the user and one to delete the user.

When the edit icon is clicked, a form appears with an option to reset the password at the bottom.

However, there is no functionality to reset the user password.

Here is the edit form’s code:

<?php include('nav/head.php'); // Define user data by User ID if(isset($_GET['edit_id'])) { $id = $_GET['edit_id']; $stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT * FROM users WHERE id=:id"); $stmt->execute(array(":id" => $id)); $rowUser = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); } else { $id = null; $rowUser = null; } ?> <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no"> <meta name="description" content=""> <meta name="author" content=""> <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/toggle.css"> <title>CCRP | <?php print($rowUser['first_name'] . " " . $rowUser['last_name']); ?></title> <?php include('nav/header.php'); ?> <h1 class="h3 mb-2 text-gray-800"> Edit <?php print($rowUser['first_name'] . " " . $rowUser['last_name']); ?></h1> <br> <form action="api/users/edit.php" method="post"> <input type="hidden" class="form-control" id="id" name="id" placeholder="" value="<?php print($rowUser['id']); ?>" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" readonly/> <div class="form-group"> <label for="role_id">User Status</label> <!-- <input type="text" class="form-control" id="role_id" name="role_id" placeholder="" value="<?php print($rowUser['role_id']); ?>" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" /> --> <?php if($rowUser['status'] === '1') { echo '<select class="form-control" id="status" name="status"> <option selected value="1">Active</option> <option value="0">Inactive</option> </select>'; } elseif ($rowUser['status'] === '0') { echo '<select class="form-control" id="status" name="status"> <option value="1">Active</option> <option selected value="0">Inactive</option> </select>'; } ?> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="role_id">User Role</label> <!-- <input type="text" class="form-control" id="role_id" name="role_id" placeholder="" value="<?php print($rowUser['role_id']); ?>" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" /> --> <?php if($rowUser['role_id'] === '1') { echo '<select class="form-control" id="role_id" name="role_id"> <option selected value="1">Administrator</option> <option value="2">Operator</option> </select>'; } elseif ($rowUser['role_id'] === '2') { echo '<select class="form-control" id="role_id" name="role_id"> <option value="1">Administrator</option> <option selected value="2">Operator</option> </select>'; } ?> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="first_name">First Name</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="first_name" name="first_name" placeholder="" value="<?php print($rowUser['first_name']); ?>" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="last_name">Last Name</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="last_name" name="last_name" placeholder="" value="<?php print($rowUser['last_name']); ?>" maxlength="14" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="email">Email</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="email" name="email" placeholder="" value="<?php print($rowUser['email']); ?>" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="username">Username</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="username" name="username" placeholder="" value="<?php print($rowUser['username']); ?>" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <hr style="background-color: #a40000;"> <div class="form-group"> <label for="password">New Password</label> <input type="password" class="form-control" id="password" name="password" placeholder="" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="confirm_pwd">Confirm Password</label> <input type="password" class="form-control" id="confirm_pwd" name="confirm_pwd" placeholder="" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <input type="submit" name="btn_save" class="btn btn-success" value="Save"> <input type="submit" name="btn_cancel" class="btn btn-danger" value="Cancel"> </form> </div> <!-- /.container-fluid --> </div> <!-- End of Main Content --> <?php include('nav/footer.php'); ?> </html>

And here is the edit API:

<?php include ('../dbconnect.php'); // Update $stmt = $pdo->prepare("UPDATE users SET role_id = :role_id, first_name = :first_name, last_name = :last_name, email = :email, username = :username, status = :status WHERE id = :id"); $stmt->bindParam(':role_id', $role_id); $stmt->bindParam(':first_name', $first_name); $stmt->bindParam(':last_name', $last_name); $stmt->bindParam(':email', $email); $stmt->bindParam(':username', $username); $stmt->bindParam(':status', $status); $stmt->bindParam(':id', $id); // Update User Info if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) { $role_id = $_POST["role_id"]; $first_name = $_POST["first_name"]; $last_name = $_POST["last_name"]; $email = $_POST["email"]; $username = $_POST["username"]; $status = $_POST["status"]; $id = $_POST["id"]; $stmt->execute(); header('Location: ../../users.php'); } // Return to Users Page if(isset($_POST['btn_cancel'])) { header('Location: ../../users.php'); } ?>

My goal is to basically say if the field has text in it, then hash the password again and update the current password in the table. If the field is empty, keep the current password. What is the best way to do this?