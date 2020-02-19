PHP PDO Reset User Password Form Saving Incorrectly?

I created a PHP form in an application that can change user settings. Two of the fields in the form change the user’s password:

Here is an image of the form:

here is the code (HTML):

<form action="api/users/edit.php" method="post"> <input type="hidden" class="form-control" id="id" name="id" placeholder="" value="<?php print($rowUser['id']); ?>" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" readonly/> <div class="form-group"> <label for="role_id">User Status</label> <!-- <input type="text" class="form-control" id="role_id" name="role_id" placeholder="" value="<?php print($rowUser['role_id']); ?>" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" /> --> <?php if($_SESSION['id'] == $rowUser['id']) { echo '<select disabled class="form-control" id="status" name="status"> <option selected value="1">Active</option> <option value="0">Inactive</option> </select>'; echo '<p style="color: #a40000;">The user status cannot be changed</p>'; } else { if($rowUser['status'] === '1') { echo '<select class="form-control" id="status" name="status"> <option selected value="1">Active</option> <option value="0">Inactive</option> </select>'; } elseif ($rowUser['status'] === '0') { echo '<select class="form-control" id="status" name="status"> <option value="1">Active</option> <option selected value="0">Inactive</option> </select>'; } } ?> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="role_id">User Role</label> <!-- <input type="text" class="form-control" id="role_id" name="role_id" placeholder="" value="<?php print($rowUser['role_id']); ?>" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" /> --> <?php if($_SESSION['id'] == $rowUser['id']) { echo '<select disabled class="form-control" id="role_id" name="role_id"> <option selected value="1">Administrator</option> <option value="2">Operator</option> </select>'; echo '<p style="color: #a40000;">The user role cannot be changed</p>'; } else { if($rowUser['role_id'] === '1') { echo '<select class="form-control" id="role_id" name="role_id"> <option selected value="1">Administrator</option> <option value="2">Operator</option> </select>'; } elseif ($rowUser['role_id'] === '2') { echo '<select class="form-control" id="role_id" name="role_id"> <option value="1">Administrator</option> <option selected value="2">Operator</option> </select>'; } } ?> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="first_name">First Name</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="first_name" name="first_name" placeholder="" value="<?php print($rowUser['first_name']); ?>" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="last_name">Last Name</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="last_name" name="last_name" placeholder="" value="<?php print($rowUser['last_name']); ?>" maxlength="14" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="email">Email</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="email" name="email" placeholder="" value="<?php print($rowUser['email']); ?>" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="username">Username</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="username" name="username" placeholder="" value="<?php print($rowUser['username']); ?>" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <hr style="background-color: #a40000;"> <div class="form-group"> <label for="password">New Password</label> <input type="password" class="form-control" id="password" name="password" placeholder="" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="confirm_pwd">Confirm Password</label> <input type="password" class="form-control" id="confirm_pwd" name="confirm_pwd" placeholder="" autocomplete="off" /> </div> <input type="submit" name="btn_save" class="btn btn-success" value="Save"> <input type="submit" name="btn_cancel" class="btn btn-danger" value="Cancel"> </form>

and here is the API that tells it what to do (PHP).

// Update User Info if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) { if ($_POST['password'] != $_POST['confirm_pwd']) { die ('The two password provided do not match.'); } $role_id = $_POST["role_id"]; $first_name = $_POST["first_name"]; $last_name = $_POST["last_name"]; $email = $_POST["email"]; $username = $_POST["username"]; $password = password_hash($_POST['password'], PASSWORD_DEFAULT); $status = $_POST["status"]; $id = $_POST["id"]; $stmt->execute(); header('Location: ../../users.php'); }

The problem is when the user makes a change in the form and clicks the save button without entering anything in the new password and confirm password fields, the password changes to nothing and accepts blank values. So when the user logs out and logs back in, they get a login error that the username and password is incorrect (because the password was erased) I know I can make the field required, but that’s not what I want to do.

I basically want to say if the new password and confirm password fields are blank, then do not input any values (basically, don’t do anything), but if the user specifies a password in these two fields (and if they match), then change the password in the database. I’m not sure what the best way to write that is. I feel like it is something so simple, but I can’t figure out what it is.

What am I doing wrong?