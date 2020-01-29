PHP PDO Prevent Action of Logged In (or Session) User

I’m working on trying to build an attendance application using PHP, PDO and MySQL. I currently have a table called
users that just shows a list of users that can log into the application. The table structure is shown below.
I have an
action column that shows two links: One to edit the user and one to delete the user.
The way my code is structured, I have it set to where any admin can delete users (as only admins can see this page), but I also have a problem. The code is written to where the admin can delete the account they are logged into and I don’t want that to happen by accident.
Based on this code:
<?php
include('nav/head.php');
if($role_id != '1') {
header('Location: error.php');
exit();
}
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
<meta name="description" content="">
<meta name="author" content="">
<title>CCRP | Users</title>
<?php include('nav/header.php') ?>
<!-- Page Heading -->
<h1 class="h3 mb-2 text-gray-800">Users List</h1><br>
<!-- <p class="mb-4">DataTables is a third party plugin that is used to generate the demo table below. For more information about DataTables, please visit the <a target="_blank" href="https://datatables.net">official DataTables documentation</a>.</p> -->
<!-- DataTables Example -->
<div class="card shadow mb-4">
<div class="card-header py-3">
<h6 class="m-0 font-weight-bold text-primary">Add, Edit or Remove User Accounts</h6>
</div>
<div class="card-body">
<a class="btn btn-success" href="user_new.php"><i class="fa fa-user-plus"></i>  Add New User</a>
<br><br>
<div class="table-responsive">
<table class="table table-bordered" id="dataTable" width="100%" cellspacing="0">
<thead>
<tr>
<th>User ID</th>
<th>User Role</th>
<th>First Name</th>
<th>Last Name</th>
<th>Email Address</th>
<th>Username</th>
<th>Status</th>
<th>Action</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<?php
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT id, role_id, first_name, last_name, email, username, status FROM users");
$stmt->execute();
while($row = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)) {
?>
<tr>
<td><?php print($row['id']) ?></td>
<td>
<?php
if ($row['role_id'] === '1') {
echo 'Administrator';
} elseif ($row['role_id'] === '2') {
echo 'Operator';
}
?>
</td>
<td><?php print($row['first_name']) ?></td>
<td><?php print($row['last_name']) ?></td>
<td><?php print($row['email']) ?></td>
<td><?php print($row['username']) ?></td>
<td>
<?php
if ($row['status'] === '1') {
echo '<strong style="color: #009900;">Active</strong>';
} elseif ($row['status'] === '0') {
echo '<strong style="color: #a40000;">Inactive</strong>';
}
?>
</td>
<td>
<a href="user_edit.php?edit_id=<?php print($row['id']); ?>"><i class="fa fa-user-edit"></i></a>
<a href="#" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#deleteModal_<?php echo $row['id'];?>">
<i style="color: #a40000;"class="fas fa-trash fa-sm fa-fw mr-2"></i>
</a>
<!-- Delete Modal -->
<div class="modal fade" id="deleteModal_<?php echo $row['id'];?>" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="exampleModalLabel" aria-hidden="true">
<div class="modal-dialog" role="document">
<div class="modal-content">
<div class="modal-header">
<h5 class="modal-title" id="exampleModalLabel">Delete User</h5>
<button class="close" type="button" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close">
<span aria-hidden="true">×</span>
</button>
</div>
<div class="modal-body">Are you sure you want to delete <?php print($row['first_name'] . ' ' . $row['last_name']);?> from the users list?</div>
<div class="modal-footer">
<button class="btn btn-secondary" type="button" data-dismiss="modal">Cancel</button>
<form action="api/users/delete.php" method="post">
<input type="submit" class="btn btn-danger" name="Delete_User[<?php echo $row['id'];?>]" value="Delete" />
</form>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</td>
</tr>
<?php } ?>
</table>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- /.container-fluid -->
</div>
<!-- End of Main Content -->
<?php include('nav/footer.php'); ?>
</html>
what is the best way to say if the current session user is logged in, you cannot delete the user. I prefer the delete icon stay in the column unless it would be silly to keep it there.