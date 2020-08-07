PHP PDO Password Update goes to a coded error screen?

@igor_g Your answers are starting to confuse me…
@ahundiak I took a break for the remainder of the day yesterday. So let me see if I can figure out that code you posted and how to make it work with my database:
<?php
$app = new NoEdit();
$app->run();
class NoEdit
{
public function run()
{
if (isset($_POST['btn_save'])) {
var_dump($_POST);
die();
}
$currentUserId = 42; // $_SESSION['id'];
$rowUser = [
'id' => 42,
'status' => 33,
'first_name' => 'Tom <"> Jerry',
];
$html = $this->render($currentUserId,$rowUser);
echo $html;
}
protected function escape(string $value) : string
{
return htmlspecialchars($value, ENT_COMPAT);
}
private function render($currentUserId,$rowUser)
{
$html = <<<EOT
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Test</title>
</head>
<body>
{$this->renderContent($currentUserId,$rowUser)}
</body>
</html>
EOT;
return $html;
}
private function renderContent($currentUserId,$rowUser)
{
return <<<EOT
<form method="POST">
<input type="text" name="first_name" value="{$this->escape($rowUser['first_name'])}" />
{$this->renderStatus($currentUserId,$rowUser['id'],$rowUser['status'])})
<input type="submit" name="btn_save" value="Save">
</form>
EOT;
}
private function renderStatus($currentUserId,$rowUserId,$status)
{
if ($currentUserId === $rowUserId) {
return <<<EOT
<select disabled class="form-control" id="status" name="status">
<option selected value="1">Active</option>
<option value="0">Inactive</option>
</select>
<input type="hidden" name="status" value="{$status}" />
EOT;
}
// This is very hokey, you really should have a loop here
// Leave that as an excersize
if ($status === 1) {
return <<<EOT
<select class="form-control" id="status" name="status">
<option selected value="1">Active</option>
<option value="0">Inactive</option>
</select>';
EOT;
}
return <<<EOT
<select class="form-control" id="status" name="status">
<option value="1">Active</option>
<option selected value="0">Inactive</option>
</select>';
EOT;
}
}
(I changed the class name from “App” to “NoEdit” just so I can recognize what it is used for.) You first have a
var_dump() in place. What is this for? Doesn’t that just display information?
Then you have an array which would contain the id, status and first name of that particular user:
Since the data you posted is fake, I believe I would have to change this to:
The rest I don't quite understand. You have a lot of private functions that generate html with a lot of renders in them. Not sure what any of that means:
