PHP PDO Password Update goes to a coded error screen?

jmyrtle: jmyrtle: That’d be great. It might help me better understand what exactly my code is doing.

This is a classic case of being careful about what you asked for. Going to introduce several concepts here that makes things easier but might prove overwhelming.

First, we have an object named App which process the page using a method called run. By introducing an object we can start to organize the code a bit.

Secondly, we use what is known as the heredoc notation for generating strings. Heredoc eliminates the need to switch in and out of php and reduces the quoting issues. It also makes it easy to implement html escaping.

With further ado:

<?php $app = new App(); $app->run(); class App { public function run() { if (isset($_POST['btn_save'])) { var_dump($_POST); die(); } $currentUserId = 42; // $_SESSION['id']; $rowUser = [ 'id' => 42, 'status' => 33, 'first_name' => 'Tom <"> Jerry', ]; $html = $this->render($currentUserId,$rowUser); echo $html; } protected function escape(string $value) : string { return htmlspecialchars($value, ENT_COMPAT); } private function render($currentUserId,$rowUser) { $html = <<<EOT <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <title>Test</title> </head> <body> {$this->renderContent($currentUserId,$rowUser)} </body> </html> EOT; return $html; } private function renderContent($currentUserId,$rowUser) { return <<<EOT <form method="POST"> <input type="text" name="first_name" value="{$this->escape($rowUser['first_name'])}" /> {$this->renderStatus($currentUserId,$rowUser['id'],$rowUser['status'])}) <input type="submit" name="btn_save" value="Save"> </form> EOT; } private function renderStatus($currentUserId,$rowUserId,$status) { if ($currentUserId === $rowUserId) { return <<<EOT <select disabled class="form-control" id="status" name="status"> <option selected value="1">Active</option> <option value="0">Inactive</option> </select> <input type="hidden" name="status" value="{$status}" /> EOT; } // This is very hokey, you really should have a loop here // Leave that as an excersize if ($status === 1) { return <<<EOT <select class="form-control" id="status" name="status"> <option selected value="1">Active</option> <option value="0">Inactive</option> </select>'; EOT; } return <<<EOT <select class="form-control" id="status" name="status"> <option value="1">Active</option> <option selected value="0">Inactive</option> </select>'; EOT; } }

So we create an object and call run on it. We then call render to generate the html as one long string. The render method generates the basic html page and then calls renderContent to generate the form. You can adjust things later so you can have the same basic html page but different content.

The first_name value is passed through the html escaper. If you view source in the your browser then you can see that some of the characters such as < " > have been transformed so the browser won’t get confused by them.

A renderStatus method focuses on just the status select element. Hopefully it is easier to understand without a bunch of if/else statements. What you really should have is an array of options and then a loop to generate the list instead of repeating everything. But I figured that might be one step to far.

If you plan on continuing with PHP then get yourself an editor which syntax highlights your code. Plenty of free ones out there. You are making things much harder by typing blind.

And learn to use the browser development tools. Pressing F12 should bring it up. The network tab will show you exactly what is being posted and would quickly uncover some of the problems you are having.