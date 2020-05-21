PHP PDO Obtain information from MySQL table based on search results

I’m continuing work on software that I wrote a few months ago. Here’s my scenario:
When someone marks someone present, they have to enter the person’s last name in the Member Search box. As they do, a list appears with the person’s name and precinct they reside in.
The problem is, I need to add another field underneath this that pulls in the person’s address so that the person marking attendance will know they have selected the correct person.
For example, If I enter my own name:
I need a read-only field that will get my residential address from my database table. Is this possible?
Here is my table structure:
And the page’s HTML/PHP code:
<?php
include('nav/head.php');
$msg = "";
// Prepare SQL Statement
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_id, member_email, member_phone, present, attend_state) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email, :member_phone, :present, :attend_state)");
$stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
$stmt->bindParam(':present', $present);
$stmt->bindParam(':attend_state', $attend_state);
// insert a row and add new record
if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) {
try {
$id = $_POST["member_id"];
$ary = explode("-", $id);
$member_id = $ary[0];
$member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
$member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
$present = $_POST["present"];
$attend_state = $_POST["attend_state"];
$stmt->execute();
header('Location: record_attn.php');
exit();
} catch(PDOException $e) {
$msg = "This delegate has already been marked present";
}
}
// insert a row and exit attendance screen
if(isset($_POST['btn_close'])) {
try {
$id = $_POST["member_id"];
$ary = explode("-", $id);
$member_id = $ary[0];
$member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
$member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
$present = $_POST["present"];
$attend_state = $_POST['attend_state'];
$stmt->execute();
header('Location: index.php');
exit();
} catch (PDOException $e) {
$msg = "This delegate has already been marked present.";
}
}
// return to home screen
if(isset($_POST['btn_cancel'])) {
header('Location: index.php');
}
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
<meta name="description" content="">
<meta name="author" content="">
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.min.js"></script>
<script src="js/member_search.js"></script>
<script src="js/phonenumber.js"></script>
<title>CABGOP | Mark Attendance</title>
<?php include('nav/header.php'); ?>
<h1 class="h3 mb-2 text-gray-800">Mark Attendance</h1>
<br>
<div class="small">
<p style="text-align: left"><b class="text-danger"><?php echo $msg; ?></b></p>
</div>
<form action="record_attn.php" method="post" id="record">
<div class="form-group search-box">
<label for="member_id">Member Search</label>
<input type="text" class="form-control" id="member_id" name="member_id" placeholder="Enter Member's Last Name" maxlength="" autocomplete="off" autofocus="autofocus" required />
<div class="result"></div>
</div>
<!--<div class="form-group">
<label for="member_id">Member ID</label>
<input type="text" class="form-control" id="member_id" name="member_id" placeholder="" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" readonly/>
</div>-->
<div class="form-group">
<label for="member_email">Member's Email Address</label>
<input type="email" class="form-control" id="member_email" name="member_email" placeholder="" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" />
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="member_phone">Member's Phone Number</label>
<input type="tel" class="form-control" id="member_phone" name="member_phone" placeholder="(123) 456-7890" maxlength="14" autocomplete="off" onkeydown="javascript:backspacerDOWN(this,event);" onkeyup="javascript:backspacerUP(this,event);"/>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="present">Attended  </label>
<input type="checkbox" id="present" name="present" placeholder="" value="1" autocomplete="off" required />
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="attend_state">Plan to Attend State Convention?  </label>
<input type="hidden" id="attend_state" name="attend_state" placeholder="" value="0" autocomplete="off" checked/>
<input type="checkbox" id="attend_state" name="attend_state" placeholder="" value="1" autocomplete="off" checked/>
</div>
<input type="submit" name="btn_save" class="btn btn-success" value="Save and Add New">
<input type="submit" name="btn_close" class="btn btn-danger" value="Save and Close">
</form>
</div>
<!-- /.container-fluid -->
</div>
<!-- End of Main Content -->
<?php include('nav/footer.php'); ?>
</html>