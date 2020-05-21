PHP PDO Obtain information from MySQL table based on search results

I’m continuing work on software that I wrote a few months ago. Here’s my scenario:

When someone marks someone present, they have to enter the person’s last name in the Member Search box. As they do, a list appears with the person’s name and precinct they reside in.

The problem is, I need to add another field underneath this that pulls in the person’s address so that the person marking attendance will know they have selected the correct person.

For example, If I enter my own name:

I need a read-only field that will get my residential address from my database table. Is this possible?

Here is my table structure:

And the page’s HTML/PHP code: