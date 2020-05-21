PHP PDO Obtain information from MySQL table based on search results

I’m continuing work on software that I wrote a few months ago. Here’s my scenario:

When someone marks someone present, they have to enter the person’s last name in the Member Search box. As they do, a list appears with the person’s name and precinct they reside in.

The problem is, I need to add another field underneath this that pulls in the person’s address so that the person marking attendance will know they have selected the correct person.

For example, If I enter my own name:

I need a read-only field that will get my residential address from my database table. Is this possible?

Here is my table structure:

And the page’s HTML/PHP code:

<?php

include('nav/head.php');

$msg = "";

// Prepare SQL Statement
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_id, member_email, member_phone, present, attend_state) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email, :member_phone, :present, :attend_state)");
$stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
$stmt->bindParam(':present', $present);
$stmt->bindParam(':attend_state', $attend_state);

// insert a row and add new record
if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) {
    try {
      $id = $_POST["member_id"];
      $ary = explode("-", $id);
      $member_id = $ary[0];
      $member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
      $member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
      $present = $_POST["present"];
      $attend_state = $_POST["attend_state"];
      $stmt->execute();
      header('Location: record_attn.php');
      exit();
    } catch(PDOException $e) {
      $msg = "This delegate has already been marked present";
    }
}

// insert a row and exit attendance screen
if(isset($_POST['btn_close'])) {
    try {
      $id = $_POST["member_id"];
      $ary = explode("-", $id);
      $member_id = $ary[0];
      $member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
      $member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
      $present = $_POST["present"];
      $attend_state = $_POST['attend_state'];
      $stmt->execute();
      header('Location: index.php');
      exit();
    } catch (PDOException $e) {
      $msg = "This delegate has already been marked present.";
    }
}

// return to home screen
if(isset($_POST['btn_cancel'])) {
  header('Location: index.php');
}

?>

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">

<head>

  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
  <meta name="description" content="">
  <meta name="author" content="">

<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.min.js"></script>
<script src="js/member_search.js"></script>
<script src="js/phonenumber.js"></script>

  <title>CABGOP | Mark Attendance</title>

  <?php include('nav/header.php'); ?>

	<h1 class="h3 mb-2 text-gray-800">Mark Attendance</h1>
	<br>
  <div class="small">
       <p style="text-align: left"><b class="text-danger"><?php echo $msg; ?></b></p>
    </div>
	<form action="record_attn.php" method="post" id="record">
		<div class="form-group search-box">
			<label for="member_id">Member Search</label>
			<input type="text" class="form-control" id="member_id" name="member_id" placeholder="Enter Member's Last Name" maxlength="" autocomplete="off" autofocus="autofocus" required />
			<div class="result"></div>
		</div>
		<!--<div class="form-group">
			<label for="member_id">Member ID</label>
			<input type="text" class="form-control" id="member_id" name="member_id" placeholder="" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" readonly/>
		</div>-->
		<div class="form-group">
			<label for="member_email">Member's Email Address</label>
			<input type="email" class="form-control" id="member_email" name="member_email" placeholder="" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" />
		</div>
		<div class="form-group">
			<label for="member_phone">Member's Phone Number</label>
			<input type="tel" class="form-control" id="member_phone" name="member_phone" placeholder="(123) 456-7890" maxlength="14" autocomplete="off" onkeydown="javascript:backspacerDOWN(this,event);" onkeyup="javascript:backspacerUP(this,event);"/>
		</div>
		<div class="form-group">
			<label for="present">Attended &nbsp</label>
			<input type="checkbox" id="present" name="present" placeholder="" value="1" autocomplete="off" required />
		</div>
		<div class="form-group">
			<label for="attend_state">Plan to Attend State Convention? &nbsp</label>
      <input type="hidden" id="attend_state" name="attend_state" placeholder="" value="0" autocomplete="off" checked/>
      <input type="checkbox" id="attend_state" name="attend_state" placeholder="" value="1" autocomplete="off" checked/>
		</div>
			<input type="submit" name="btn_save" class="btn btn-success" value="Save and Add New">
			<input type="submit" name="btn_close" class="btn btn-danger" value="Save and Close">
	</form>

        </div>
        <!-- /.container-fluid -->

      </div>
      <!-- End of Main Content -->

	<?php include('nav/footer.php'); ?>

</html>
If you want the extra information displaying as part of your search results (so the user knows which person to choose, when there is more than one with the same name) then I suspect you need to be looking in your member_search.js code as I can’t see anything in the PHP that handles the search. Or do you mean that you want an extra field in your form, rather than in the search results?

I want another field to show the address based on the search results.

The member_search.js looks like this:

$(document).ready(function(){
    $('.search-box input[type="text"]').on("keyup input", function(){
        /* Get input value on change */
        var inputVal = $(this).val();
        var resultDropdown = $(this).siblings(".result");
        if(inputVal.length){
            $.get("api/search/backend-search.php", {term: inputVal}).done(function(data){
                // Display the returned data in browser
                resultDropdown.html(data);
            });
        } else{
            resultDropdown.empty();
        }
    });
    
    // Set search input value on click of result item
    $(document).on("click", ".result p", function(){
        $(this).parents(".search-box").find('input[type="text"]').val($(this).text());
        $(this).parent(".result").empty();
    });
});

This JS file is looking at a backend-search.php file which looks like this:

<?php

require('../dbconnect.php');

// Attempt search query execution
try{
    if(isset($_REQUEST["term"])) {
        // create prepared statement
        $sql = "SELECT id, last_name, first_name, middle_name, suffix, precinct FROM members WHERE last_name LIKE :term";
        $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
        $term = $_REQUEST["term"] . '%';
        // bind parameters to statement
        $stmt->bindParam(":term", $term);
        // execute the prepared statement
        $stmt->execute();
        $result = $stmt->fetchAll();
		if($result) {
			foreach ($result as $row) {
				echo "<p>" . $row['id'] . " - " . $row['last_name'] . ", " . $row['first_name'] . " " . $row['middle_name'] . " " . $row['suffix'] . " (" . $row['precinct'] . ")</p>";
			}
		} else {
            echo "<p>No records found</p>";
        }
    }
} catch(PDOException $e){
    die("ERROR: Could not able to execute $sql. " . $e->getMessage());
}

// Close statement
unset($stmt);

// Close connection
unset($pdo);

?>
So after the user has selected the search result they want, or while they’re deciding?

If that’s the case, I’m not sure how you’ll do that as there doesn’t seem to be any point where it reads the information out of the database once the search result is selected, though that might be my lack of JS knowledge that stops me spotting it. Does it populate the email and phone number form fields when you choose a member from the search?

#5

The address field needs to be populated after the search is made. I have the field created already as readonly because this field does not need to be edited. Consider my name as an example. Once I select my name (shown in the OP above), the address field would then need to fill in with my residential address that is listed in the database.

No. Email address and phone number are manually provided. This is because when we run the conventions, the people running the check-in will ask for an email or phone number as the attendee is being recorded as present for the event.

That makes me wonder if this is a case in JavaScript (or jQuery/AJAX) or PHP?