PHP PDO Obtain information from MySQL table based on search results

I’m continuing work on software that I wrote a few months ago. Here’s my scenario:

When someone marks someone present, they have to enter the person’s last name in the Member Search box. As they do, a list appears with the person’s name and precinct they reside in.

The problem is, I need to add another field underneath this that pulls in the person’s address so that the person marking attendance will know they have selected the correct person.

For example, If I enter my own name:

I need a read-only field that will get my residential address from my database table. Is this possible?

Here is my table structure:

And the page’s HTML/PHP code:

<?php

include('nav/head.php');

$msg = "";

// Prepare SQL Statement
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO attendance (member_id, member_email, member_phone, present, attend_state) VALUES (:member_id, :member_email, :member_phone, :present, :attend_state)");
$stmt->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_email', $member_email);
$stmt->bindParam(':member_phone', $member_phone);
$stmt->bindParam(':present', $present);
$stmt->bindParam(':attend_state', $attend_state);

// insert a row and add new record
if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) {
    try {
      $id = $_POST["member_id"];
      $ary = explode("-", $id);
      $member_id = $ary[0];
      $member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
      $member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
      $present = $_POST["present"];
      $attend_state = $_POST["attend_state"];
      $stmt->execute();
      header('Location: record_attn.php');
      exit();
    } catch(PDOException $e) {
      $msg = "This delegate has already been marked present";
    }
}

// insert a row and exit attendance screen
if(isset($_POST['btn_close'])) {
    try {
      $id = $_POST["member_id"];
      $ary = explode("-", $id);
      $member_id = $ary[0];
      $member_email = $_POST["member_email"];
      $member_phone = $_POST["member_phone"];
      $present = $_POST["present"];
      $attend_state = $_POST['attend_state'];
      $stmt->execute();
      header('Location: index.php');
      exit();
    } catch (PDOException $e) {
      $msg = "This delegate has already been marked present.";
    }
}

// return to home screen
if(isset($_POST['btn_cancel'])) {
  header('Location: index.php');
}

?>

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">

<head>

  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
  <meta name="description" content="">
  <meta name="author" content="">

<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.min.js"></script>
<script src="js/member_search.js"></script>
<script src="js/phonenumber.js"></script>

  <title>CABGOP | Mark Attendance</title>

  <?php include('nav/header.php'); ?>

	<h1 class="h3 mb-2 text-gray-800">Mark Attendance</h1>
	<br>
  <div class="small">
       <p style="text-align: left"><b class="text-danger"><?php echo $msg; ?></b></p>
    </div>
	<form action="record_attn.php" method="post" id="record">
		<div class="form-group search-box">
			<label for="member_id">Member Search</label>
			<input type="text" class="form-control" id="member_id" name="member_id" placeholder="Enter Member's Last Name" maxlength="" autocomplete="off" autofocus="autofocus" required />
			<div class="result"></div>
		</div>
		<!--<div class="form-group">
			<label for="member_id">Member ID</label>
			<input type="text" class="form-control" id="member_id" name="member_id" placeholder="" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" readonly/>
		</div>-->
		<div class="form-group">
			<label for="member_email">Member's Email Address</label>
			<input type="email" class="form-control" id="member_email" name="member_email" placeholder="" maxlength="255" autocomplete="off" />
		</div>
		<div class="form-group">
			<label for="member_phone">Member's Phone Number</label>
			<input type="tel" class="form-control" id="member_phone" name="member_phone" placeholder="(123) 456-7890" maxlength="14" autocomplete="off" onkeydown="javascript:backspacerDOWN(this,event);" onkeyup="javascript:backspacerUP(this,event);"/>
		</div>
		<div class="form-group">
			<label for="present">Attended &nbsp</label>
			<input type="checkbox" id="present" name="present" placeholder="" value="1" autocomplete="off" required />
		</div>
		<div class="form-group">
			<label for="attend_state">Plan to Attend State Convention? &nbsp</label>
      <input type="hidden" id="attend_state" name="attend_state" placeholder="" value="0" autocomplete="off" checked/>
      <input type="checkbox" id="attend_state" name="attend_state" placeholder="" value="1" autocomplete="off" checked/>
		</div>
			<input type="submit" name="btn_save" class="btn btn-success" value="Save and Add New">
			<input type="submit" name="btn_close" class="btn btn-danger" value="Save and Close">
	</form>

        </div>
        <!-- /.container-fluid -->

      </div>
      <!-- End of Main Content -->

	<?php include('nav/footer.php'); ?>

</html>