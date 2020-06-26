PHP PDO Not counting above 9?

I have a simple counting algorithm in PHP using PDO and MySQL. The problem is that the code doesn’t count past 9.
I have table with 99 records inside. Here is the code:
<p>Number of Excused Absences:
<b style="color: #000000;">
<?php
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT COUNT(member_id) FROM absence WHERE absent = 1;"); $stmt->execute();
$result = implode($stmt->fetch());
$absent = $result[0];
echo $absent;
?>
</b></p>
When I run the query in phpMyAdmin, it comes out to 99. But in the site itself, it only shows 9. What did I do wrong?