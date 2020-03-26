PHP PDO Not counting above 9?

I have a simple counting algorithm in PHP using PDO and MySQL. The problem is that the code doesn’t count past 9.

I have table with 99 records inside. Here is the code:

<p>Number of Excused Absences: <b style="color: #000000;"> <?php $stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT COUNT(member_id) FROM absence WHERE absent = 1;"); $stmt->execute(); $result = implode($stmt->fetch()); $absent = $result[0]; echo $absent; ?> </b></p>

When I run the query in phpMyAdmin, it comes out to 99. But in the site itself, it only shows 9. What did I do wrong?