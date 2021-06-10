PHP PDO MySQL Parse/Filter Data before MySQL

Martyr2: Martyr2: Yes of course. While your upload script is reading from $_FILES you could have just instead read from some given path on the file server. So when the script is run, it reads the file instead of reading from $_FILES .

So, correct me if I’m wrong. Does this:

if(isset($_POST['btn_upload'])){ $filename = $_FILES['file']['tmp_name']; $file = fopen($filename,"r"); ...

change to this:

$filename = /path/to/file; $file = fopen($filename,"r"); ...

How often would the code read the file? My idea is having some kind of <a> link that can be clicked on to run this file and refresh the loading the new data – kind of like a sync feature unless it can copy the cron job and run an auto sync every week.

Martyr2: Martyr2: Well, not without reading each record first and seeing which rows have this column set to REP . This is part of the downside to using a file like this. Ideally if you could put this content into a database directly instead of the file, then you would gain the ability to quickly search for columns that contain REP and only query those records. But files pretty much have to be read each line at a time.

This is what I feared. I checked the file and it has a total of 156,085 records. Loading that into the database manually would take a long time. So, what if (maybe) I keep this (while modifying the query and column names as needed):

$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO contacts (id, last_name, first_name, middle_name, suffix, residential_address, mailing_address, precinct, age, ethnicity, gender, race, status, phone, reg_date) VALUES (:id, :last_name, :first_name, :middle_name, :suffix, :residential_address, :mailing_address, :precinct, :age, :ethnicity, :gender, :race, :status, :phone, :reg_date)"); while (! feof($file)) { $row = fgetcsv($file); if($row[0] == NULL) { continue; } $stmt->bindParam(':id', $row[0]); $stmt->bindParam(':last_name', $row[1]); $stmt->bindParam(':first_name', $row[2]); $stmt->bindParam(':middle_name', $row[3]); $stmt->bindParam(':suffix', $row[4]); $stmt->bindParam(':residential_address', $row[5]); $stmt->bindParam(':mailing_address', $row[6]); $stmt->bindParam(':precinct', $row[7]); $stmt->bindParam(':age', $row[8]); $stmt->bindParam(':ethnicity', $row[9]); $stmt->bindParam(':gender', $row[10]); $stmt->bindParam(':race', $row[11]); $stmt->bindParam(':status', $row[12]); $stmt->bindParam(':phone', $row[13]); $date = date_create($row[14]); $dfstr = date_format($date, 'Y-m-d'); $stmt->bindParam(':reg_date', $dfstr); $stmt->execute();

then create a table view with what I actually need and make the code work off of that?

Martyr2: Martyr2: Yes as long as each line has some kind of identifier that would identify it in the database. So if that ID disappears for instance, you could then locate that same ID in the database table and remove it. Of if a row changes some how, you can use the ID to find it and update it in the database. The ID could be as simple as some kind of unique auto incrementing number or could even be a complete hash of the entire line in which that hash then gets saved as the ID in the database. To compare you would rehash an updated line, compare it to the database hash and if different you know a record changed.

This is the second thing I feared. There is no ID column present, nor is there a column that can act as a unique key. Trying to add this into the file is going to be very difficult and it may not even work anyway.