PHP PDO MySQL Parse/Filter Data before MySQL

I’m working on remodeling my import code in one of my programs which looks like this:

<?php include('dbconnect.php'); if(isset($_POST['btn_upload'])){ $filename = $_FILES['file']['tmp_name']; $file = fopen($filename,"r"); // Read and throw away the header row fgetcsv($file); $stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO contacts (id, last_name, first_name, middle_name, suffix, residential_address, mailing_address, precinct, age, ethnicity, gender, race, status, phone, reg_date) VALUES (:id, :last_name, :first_name, :middle_name, :suffix, :residential_address, :mailing_address, :precinct, :age, :ethnicity, :gender, :race, :status, :phone, :reg_date)"); while (! feof($file)) { $row = fgetcsv($file); if($row[0] == NULL) { continue; } $stmt->bindParam(':id', $row[0]); $stmt->bindParam(':last_name', $row[1]); $stmt->bindParam(':first_name', $row[2]); $stmt->bindParam(':middle_name', $row[3]); $stmt->bindParam(':suffix', $row[4]); $stmt->bindParam(':residential_address', $row[5]); $stmt->bindParam(':mailing_address', $row[6]); $stmt->bindParam(':precinct', $row[7]); $stmt->bindParam(':age', $row[8]); $stmt->bindParam(':ethnicity', $row[9]); $stmt->bindParam(':gender', $row[10]); $stmt->bindParam(':race', $row[11]); $stmt->bindParam(':status', $row[12]); $stmt->bindParam(':phone', $row[13]); $date = date_create($row[14]); $dfstr = date_format($date, 'Y-m-d'); $stmt->bindParam(':reg_date', $dfstr); $stmt->execute(); } fclose($file); header("Location: ../contacts_list.php"); } if(isset($_POST['btn_back'])) { header("Location: ../contacts_list.php"); } ?>

I have a few items in this code that I’m wanting to change: