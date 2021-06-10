PHP PDO MySQL Parse/Filter Data before MySQL

I’m working on remodeling my import code in one of my programs which looks like this:

<?php

include('dbconnect.php');

if(isset($_POST['btn_upload'])){
	$filename = $_FILES['file']['tmp_name'];
	$file = fopen($filename,"r");


	// Read and throw away the header row
	fgetcsv($file);

	$stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO contacts (id, last_name, first_name, 
middle_name, suffix, residential_address, mailing_address, precinct, age, 
ethnicity, gender, race, status, phone, reg_date) 
VALUES (:id, :last_name, :first_name, :middle_name, :suffix, 
:residential_address, :mailing_address, :precinct, :age, :ethnicity, 
:gender, :race, :status, :phone, :reg_date)");

	while (! feof($file)) {
  		$row = fgetcsv($file);
			if($row[0] == NULL) {
				continue;
			}
			$stmt->bindParam(':id', $row[0]);
			$stmt->bindParam(':last_name', $row[1]);
		$stmt->bindParam(':first_name', $row[2]);
		$stmt->bindParam(':middle_name', $row[3]);
		$stmt->bindParam(':suffix', $row[4]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':residential_address', $row[5]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':mailing_address', $row[6]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':precinct', $row[7]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':age', $row[8]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':ethnicity', $row[9]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':gender', $row[10]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':race', $row[11]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':status', $row[12]);
  		$stmt->bindParam(':phone', $row[13]);
			$date = date_create($row[14]);
			$dfstr = date_format($date, 'Y-m-d');
			$stmt->bindParam(':reg_date', $dfstr);
  		$stmt->execute();
}

	fclose($file);
	header("Location: ../contacts_list.php");
}

if(isset($_POST['btn_back'])) {
	header("Location: ../contacts_list.php");
}

?>

I have a few items in this code that I’m wanting to change:

  1. Instead of clicking a button to read an uploaded file, is it possible for the code to read a file that is saved in the server automatically or is this not recommended? I have a file that is downloaded to my server once a week via cron job and would like to use this file since it has official data inside of it rather than try to parse the data myself. Also, this file is a .txt file instead of a .csv file and it is tab separated, not comma separated.

  2. Is it possible to filter out certain data that I don’t need before it is imported? For example, there’s a column in this new file called party that I need to filter and I’m only interested in records that contain REP in this column. The file contains over 200,000 records and I’m thinking by filter certain columns to get what I need is a good a way to minimize this number as 200,000+ is too much data to use in the site and would likely crash my server.

  3. Ideally, I would like the database to act as a mirror to the file so that if a record gets deleted or updated, then that change would show in the database after a certain amount of time. Is this possible to do or is it worth the effort?

#2

Hi @jmyrtle,

  1. Yes of course. While your upload script is reading from $_FILES you could have just instead read from some given path on the file server. So when the script is run, it reads the file instead of reading from $_FILES.

  2. Well, not without reading each record first and seeing which rows have this column set to REP. This is part of the downside to using a file like this. Ideally if you could put this content into a database directly instead of the file, then you would gain the ability to quickly search for columns that contain REP and only query those records. But files pretty much have to be read each line at a time.

  3. Yes as long as each line has some kind of identifier that would identify it in the database. So if that ID disappears for instance, you could then locate that same ID in the database table and remove it. Of if a row changes some how, you can use the ID to find it and update it in the database. The ID could be as simple as some kind of unique auto incrementing number or could even be a complete hash of the entire line in which that hash then gets saved as the ID in the database. To compare you would rehash an updated line, compare it to the database hash and if different you know a record changed.

There are multiple ways to do all of this but it depends on your design. :slight_smile: